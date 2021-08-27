Largo won’t ban teens from playgrounds after all

LARGO — After many hours of discussion and more ups and downs than the swings and slides at Largo Central Park, commissioners decided Aug. 17 they won’t ban teens from city playgrounds.
In fact, city Parks and Recreation officials are now planning to create an area at Central Park specifically for teens so they won’t conflict with younger children at the popular facility.
The proposed ordinance stems from some parents who say the presence of some teenagers on playgrounds designed for children was causing safety concerns.
However, because the city doesn’t have any rules on the books regarding age requirements, there is little staff or police can do to address complaints.
Therefore, the proposed new regulation stated that no one older than 12 would be allowed in designated child play areas unless he or she is a parent, guardian, or temporary custodian caring for a child.
Commissioners Jamie Robinson and Eric Gerard were firmly against the ordinance, calling it overkill for a problem that could be solved in other ways than law enforcement.
Last month, Gerard offered up a compromise by asking staff to find an alternative place for teens to go.
“Once people realize they can call the police, they will call the police,” Gerard said. “I just believe that, and I don’t think the chief wants that, I don’t think the officers want that and I think we have a compromise that would be good for everybody and make everybody happy.”
A motion by Robinson to continue the ordinance until six months after the new teen area had opened was seconded by Gerard, but failed 5-2.
After more back and forth discussion, Commissioner Samantha Fenger made a motion to approve the ordinance. It appeared to be on track for approval until Police Chief Jeff Undestad said he didn’t think it was appropriate to have law enforcement chasing teens out of the playground without giving them somewhere else to go.
He also expressed concerns about the potential for putting officers in a bad position that could create bad publicity for the city.
“I can guarantee you … you’re going to have juveniles that are going to challenge law enforcement, put the video cameras out there and just see how far they can take it,” he said. “Honestly, I don’t want to put my officers in the position of being on the news because we had to use force on a juvenile to remove them from a playground. That’s not going to look good for the city.”
The statement from Undestad led the strongest proponent of the new rules, Commissioner Donna Holck, to back down.
“I believe in the safety of our kids, but I also believe in the safety of our officers and would not want any of them in a situation where they’re being accused of something because they were doing their job,” she said, suggesting they put off the ordinance until the teen zone was built.
Commissioner John Carroll, a former Largo police chief and another supporter of the ban, said he could also live with a compromise.
“As you might guess, I’m kind of a law-and-order type of person, but I’m also not really interested in killing an ant with a sledgehammer either,” he said.
Ultimately, commissioners voted 6-1 to deny the ordinance.
New teen zone
Krista Pincince, interim Recreation, Parks and Arts director, said the new teen area was proposed to be to the east of parking lot 3, which is surrounded by the Historic Feed Store and the playground.
“Still close enough to the playground where they (teens) are used to hanging out, but it also has that high visibility for staff to be able to see that area as well,” she said.
She said staff was researching suitable equipment, such as swings or sitting areas, and it plans to present the ideas to the city’s Youth Leadership Council in September.
She added that a local foundation and service group have expressed interest in funding the area.
“I wonder if we’re going to allow 50-year-olds in the teen area,” Mayor Woody Brown joked.