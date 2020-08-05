LARGO — For the second consecutive time, Mayor Woody Brown and Commissioner Jamie Robinson won’t have to sweat out an election.
Their reelection to the City Commission became official when no one came forward to challenge them by the end of the candidate qualifying period July 30.
“I’m excited for the next four years,” Brown said July 31. “I think we have a lot of momentum and, amazingly, this COVID-19 slowdown hasn’t really slowed our momentum much at all.”
Commissioner Curtis Holmes wasn’t so lucky, as he will be facing opposition Nov. 3 from a well-funded challenger with a well-known surname, Eric Gerard.
Through July 7, Gerard has raised $50,000 in donations from a variety of well-known contributors, according to campaign finance documents. Some of those contributors include colleagues of his wife, Pat Gerard, chairwoman of the Pinellas County Commission and a former Largo mayor. She is also serving as his treasurer.
Holmes, who has been on the commission since 2009, is keeping pace, raising $20,935 as of June 30. A $1,000 donation from the Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association is among the many donations he’s garnered.
Brown and Robinson won’t need to worry about campaigning and, in a way, they see that as a sign from the community that it likes what they are doing.
“I’ve been getting a lot of positive support for what we’ve been doing with the city with both my leadership, the administration as well as the City Commission,” said Brown, who was first elected to the commission in 2007. “We’re doing some good things. I get some real good support and feedback from around the city.”
Robinson said he also feels residents have taken notice of his leadership.
“I think that Largo residents recognize the great work this commission has done over the past couple of years and look forward to working with them to continue to make Largo ‘the community of choice in Tampa Bay,’” Robinson wrote in an email to Tampa Bay Newspapers. “I do recognize, though, that not everyone is happy with all of the decisions we make. So I look forward to having conversations and working with those folks to see what we are able to do to make sure they are included and heard in Largo's decision-making process.”
Looking ahead
Robinson said his first priority moving forward is to help Largo get through the impacts of COVID-19.
“Whether those are impacts to the city budget or just as importantly, impacts to residents and businesses, we have a lot of work to continue to do to make sure we can get through to the other side of this and continue to prosper once we have,” Robinson said.
Brown also said weathering the pandemic will be a challenge.
Other immediate goals for him, he said, include continuing to make the city safer and easier for pedestrians.
“We’ve done a lot of improvements in the last five years, including Trotter Road and Rosery Road, which is going to be completed this year,” he said. “And really looking for opportunities throughout the city to fix broken connections — sidewalks that have gaps and that type of stuff — has been a priority of mine.”
Breathing life into areas such as the Largo Mall, downtown, and the U.S. 19/Roosevelt Boulevard intersection will be another focal point, he said.
“Another thing that we really have been working on is focusing on redevelopment in our activity centers, so attracting new housing, new jobs and new entertainment facilities, whether it’s restaurants, shopping, retail,” he said.
Robinson said he will continue to push to make Largo more sustainable.
“We have set some lofty goals relating to this issue and I want to make sure that we can attain those goals. Ready for 100 and our LEAP program are some examples of that,” he said, referring to the environmental action plan and commitment to have the city use 100% renewable energy by 2035. “I think that by following up with and continuing to enact our city’s strategic plan, we will be in a great place to make sure these policies are put in place.”
Brown said the public should expect to see some positive changes in the next couple of years, and he’s excited for it.
“I’m excited to keep doing what we’ve been doing and keep building community pride and that’s something that’s really important to me and it’s important to our whole commission,” he said.