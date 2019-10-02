Do the fright thing: Haunted Largo warehouse with a heart of gold scares up cash for good causes

Warehouse of Horrors

WHEN: 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 25-30

WHERE: 7975 114th Ave. N. #2500, in the STAR Center behind Raytheon on the corner of Belcher and Bryan Dairy roads.

COST: $8 per person. Tickets may be purchased at the event (cash or credit card) or online at thewarehouseofhorrors.com. More info can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thewarehouseofhorrors/

DETAILS: Forensic Technology hosts its third annual haunted house in its Largo warehouse. Since inception in 2016, the event has raised more than $40,000 for local charities. This year, proceeds benefit Mason Dixon’s Christmas Wish Fund and the Homeless Empowerment Program.