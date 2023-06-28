Center to host lunch, show
LARGO — Tickets will go on sale July 3 for the Aug. 17 luncheon and show at the Largo Community Center.
The “Wild Wild West” themed lunch, including entertainment, is $14 a person.
Doors open at 11:45 a.m.
Purchase tickets at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. For more information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Dancers win Nashville awards
LARGO — Tutterow Dance Academy’s competition team took first place awards and Overall Grand Champion awards at the Imagine Dance Challenge National competition held June 12-16 in Nashville, Tenn.
The studio’s 91 dancers entered 89 routines including solos, trios, small and large groups, lines and a production that included all 91 dancers.
Juniors won the Premier cup, highest scoring 11 & under routine of the competition with their jazz routine “Nothing Like This” and Tutterow’s Seniors were named National champs for their contemporary routine “If I Ever.”
Grayson Melis won Junior Premier Mr Imagine, and Mara Blanchard won Teen Premier Ms Imagine. Sara Tulinski was Senior Ms Imagine first runner up.
Commission lauds bee champ, code officers
LARGO — Largo City Commissioners celebrated the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion, Dev Shah, and Code Officer Appreciation Week with proclamations at its June 20 meeting.
Shah competed against more than 200 other spellers to be declared the 2023 champion of the national competition. He is the first winner from Florida to win the National Spelling Bee since 1999.
The commission also recognized June 5-9 as "Code Officer Appreciation Week." The Florida Association of Code Enforcement has declared the first week of June 2023 to be set aside by local governments to honor and recognize their code officers' dedication to the residents and communities they serve.
Downtown Largo meeting set
LARGO — The city of Largo will host a Downtown Business meeting for Largo business and commercial property owners Thursday, June 29, 9:30-11 a.m., at the Bridge Dance Studio, 100 First Ave. SW.
Mayor Woody Brown and other city representatives will discuss planning and activating the downtown district.
As the city plans to return activities and events to Ulmer Park this fall, the goal is to provide unique experiences for Largo residents and to bring activity and commerce to downtown. City staff will also present an update to downtown construction projects and development.