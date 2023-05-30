LARGO — On days such as Memorial Day, William Parker, a decorated and disabled retired U.S. Army staff sergeant, struggles because he has been called a hero, but doesn't see himself as such.
Among Parker's assignments was being deployed in Iraq in 2006 and serving with a task force that included responsibility for all medical care in Iraq.
"I was not able to save everyone's lives that I was responsible for. Every day I remember the lives we lost despite our best efforts," Parker said.
The city of Largo IT Endpoint administrator was introduced as the keynote speaker by Mayor Woody Brown to an audience of more 100 people attending the Memorial Day ceremony at Largo Central Park on May 29.
He recalled medics tried everything they could to save a 21-year-old corporal's life with no success, even performing open-heart cardiac massage.
"But that was not good enough," he said, adding that the corporal made the ultimate sacrifice and gave his life for his country.
Parker also knows veterans who were indirect casualties of war, including a colonel who was an interrogator for the U.S. Army for 20 years. His deployment in Iraq and other places got to him over time.
“He could not cope well with the pressures of what he was asked to do. He turned to alcohol to help and this led to his untimely death in 2011,” Parker said.
Parker was asked to be a casket bearer and part of his honor guard, which Parker was honored to do.
“I kept finding myself thinking as I was bearing his casket to his final resting place, how did I not see the signs?" he said. "If I had been a better friend and really looked after him, would he still be alive today?" Parker said. "To me this was a preventable death."
Brown said that Parker has served in a pivotal role of veterans outreach throughout the city of Largo.
Memorial Day is not a day for celebration, he said.
It's day for "solemn reflection" and remembrance for those who have given their lives so that Americans can live in freedom and never take for granted the great costs to secure those liberties, Brown said.
The program also included a wreath presentation, a toast to the American flag, poems and other activities.
In attendance were representatives of several veterans and civic organizations, Girl Scouts, and the Largo Police and Fire Honor Guard.