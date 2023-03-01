Kiwanis sets kids talent show
LARGO — The Kiwanis Club of Largo Mid-Pinellas invites students of all ages to participate in the Kiwanis Kids Got Talent show.
Auditions are set for Monday, April 24, from 6 p.m. in the Largo High School auditorium, 410 S. Missouri Ave.
The talent show finals will be held on Friday, April 28.
A $50 prize and a trophy will be awarded in three age categories. The overall winner will receive $100.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the local Pack a Snack program and the Largo High School Key Club.
For applications to compete, email Ele Fox at tgfox1@verizon.net and note “Talent Show” in the subject line.
Entry fee is $15.
Volunteers answer seniors’ questions
LARGO — Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, or SHINE, has specially trained volunteers to assist with Medicare, Medicaid and general health insurance questions by providing one-on-one counseling and information.
SHINE services are free, unbiased and confidential.
Shine counselors can be reached by calling 1-800-963-5337 or 727-217-8111.
They also will be available at the following locations” Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Wednesday, March 1, 12 p.m.; Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Wednesday, March 15, 1 p.m.; and Pinellas Park Library, 7770 52nd St., Wednesday, March 16, 11 a.m.
Commission celebrates new officers
LARGO — During the Feb. 21 Largo City Commission meeting, the commission celebrated the addition of three new police officers to the Largo Police Department.
Deputy Chief Mike Loux introduced each new officer and City Attorney Alan Zimmet administered the oath of office to Shane Lembke, Raj Mahabir and Nicholas Stasio. The new officers will soon begin their field training with Largo Police field training officers.
Community Center hosts garage sale
LARGO — The Largo Community Center's annual indoor Spring Garage Sale event will be held on Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
The event will feature more than 40 tables of new-to-you treasures. Admission is free. Bring cash to shop. Tables are sold out.
For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
