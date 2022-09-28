Horizon West Bay groundbreaking
LARGO — Largo city officials will provide an update on the Horizon West Bay project, Thursday, Sept. 29, as the project moves toward a groundbreaking ceremony in two weeks.
The Sept. 29 information session will be held at Woodrow Park, 290 Third St. NW, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It will deal with project goals, timelines, and construction routes.
Construction will create road closures on Fourth Street NW, Fifth Street NW, and First Avenue NW starting this winter and remaining closed for the duration of construction. Vehicles will not be able to turn east on West Bay from Ridge Road, Sixth Street, or First Street.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the project will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18, 4 p.m. at the construction site, located between the 400-500 North block of West Bay Drive.
When completed, the project will include a covered parking garage with over 350 spaces and 18,000 square feet of retail/commercial space. The building will also house municipal services such as building permits and inspections. Horizon West Bay is planned to be open in late 2024.
Project renderings, traffic studies, and a project timeline can be viewed at HorizonWestBay.com.
‘Something Scary’ lunch
LARGO — Tickets are now on sale for the “Something Scary” themed October Luncheon and Show at the Largo Community Center on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Lunch, dessert, and entertainment are included for $14 per person, no returns or exchanges. Doors open at 11:45 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Rd. For more information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
New Horizons luncheon
LARGO — New Horizons For Widowed People and Friends will meet Saturday, Oct. 1, at noon in the west club house of the Imperial Palms rental apartments, 101 Imperial Palms Drive.
The event is the group’s annual potluck luncheon. Members and friends are asked to bring a dish to pass and their own silverware and drink. Guests are always welcome.
For more information, call Anne Croce at 727-453-0212.
Session on ballot questions
LARGO — Residents here will soon weigh in on three ballot items and City Commissioner seats in the Nov. 8 general election. An informational meeting about those items will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m., at Christ Presbyterian Church, 3115 Dryer Ave.
Largo City Commission voted to include three distinct ballot questions:
• Charter Amendment – Exemption of Horizon West Bay (City Hall) Property from five-year lease term limits.
• Referendum No 1 - Extension of Authorization for Property Tax Exemptions for New and Expanding Businesses.
• Referendum No 2 - Sale of City Property to Porter Development.
The ballot language, complete descriptions, and more information is available on LarGoVote.com.
The city has a variety of ways the community can be informed.
• Community groups can request a presentation.
• A recorded presentation by Mayor Woody Brown and City Manager Henry Schubert can be viewed by watching LargoTV on Spectrum Ch. 639, WOW! Ch. 15 and Frontier Communications Ch. 45. Viewers can also watch on-demand at Largo.com/LiveTV under the “Other” tab or by visiting https://play.champds.com/largofl/event/84.
• Visit LarGoVote.com. Learn what the ballot language means and what the impacts may be, along with where to find voter resources.
Printed informational materials are also available at city facilities and participating Largo businesses.
Fire Rescue open house
LARGO — Largo Fire Rescue will host its annual Open House Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m. at Fire Station 43.
The event is free with family-friendly activities including fire trucks, engines, and ambulances on display, fire hose spraying, and static apparatus displays. Face painting, balloon animals, food vendors, live music, and a special guest appearance by Sparky the Fire Dog are also in store.
Fire Station 43 is located at 2765 Bayway Ave. in Belleair Bluffs. For more information, call Largo Fire Rescue at 727-587-6740 ext. 2014.
St. Jerome health lectures
LARGO — St. Jerome Roman Catholic Church will host two free health-related community lectures in October and November.
The Monday, Oct. 10, presentation will be on “What You Should Know About Osteoporosis/Prevent A Break.”
The Monday, Nov. 7, lecture will be on “What You Do Not Know About Diabetes Can Hurt You.”
Both lectures are free and will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parish center of the church at 10895 Hamlin Blvd.
