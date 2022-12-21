LARGO — The latest edition of Largo’s Old Fashioned Christmas Parade didn’t disappoint, as hundreds of spectators lined the streets of the downtown district on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The hourlong event, which was hosted by the Rotary Club of Largo and was first held in 2005, featured dozens of participating businesses, youth groups and organizations, including the West Florida Dance Company, Olde Florida Brewing Company, the Largo Packers football team and more.
As characters like the Grinch, Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus, cruised the side streets surrounding the Pinellas County Schools building, Largo Mayor Woody Brown was bicycling upstream in an attempt to navigate the cobblestone course.
“This is such a great event for our community, seeing all the smiles on everyone’s faces,” Brown said as he briefly took a break from overseeing the operation with City Commissioner Jamie Robinson. “It’s what Largo is all about.”