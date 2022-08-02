Largo commission to have at least two members

Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.