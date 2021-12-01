Largo Rotary's Death by Chocolate returns

LARGO — After taking a year off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Largo Rotary Club’s popular Death by Chocolate is scheduled to return to Largo Central Park’s Performing Arts Center on Friday, Dec. 3.
Tickets cost $20 for the 25th edition of the event, which promises to come back with a chocolate-soaked bang as close to 20 local restaurants, business and chocolatiers are set to contend for the title of the tastiest chocolate in all the land, or at least all of Largo.
“This is the 25th year of this Largo Rotary Club event and all the money raised goes to local children’s charities,” the Rotary’s Sue Osborne said a few days before the event. According to a news release, the club has “donated nearly $500,000 to help children in our community,” over the years with Death by Chocolate playing a big role in those donations.
Osborne noted the event also features a chocolate fountain, a silent auction and a “wine toss” game where tossing a ring over the neck wins a bottle of wine, and she said they hope to see attendance figures approach their pre-COVID highs.
“We usually have 500 to 600 attendees, but we’re hoping to get 400-plus this year,” she said, noting ticket sales are typically strongest as the event gets closer. “So, don’t wait until the last minute!”