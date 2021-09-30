LARGO — Since being fired from her post July 27, Joan Byrne, the longtime director of the city’s Recreation, Parks and Arts department, and her husband have repeatedly called on the City Commission to launch an investigation into her dismissal and what she called a culture of “crony management” in the adm
inistration.
Those calls had gone unanswered until Sept. 7 when commissioners unanimously said they had no interest in launching such an inquiry. In fact, they expressed support for City Manager Henry Schubert and his decision to terminate Byrne, who had worked for the city for the past 22 years, 18 as head of the department.
“I don’t like anyone implying that we’re somehow derelict in our duty, that we’re not launching an investigation just because there’s a request,” Commissioner John Carroll said.
“In my opinion, the matter’s closed.”
Each member of the commission shared similar views that it’s not their job to supervise personnel decisions, and they were confident Schubert was acting in the best interest of the city.
“At the time of the incident, I felt perfectly comfortable in the decision that was made by Mr. Schubert,” Vice Mayor Jamie Robinson said. “I also had a lot of conversations with him leading up to that.”
On July 27, Schubert sent an email to city employees that said he has “lost confidence that Byrne is able to uphold the role of leadership including promoting the good of the whole, demonstrating collaboration across departments and divisions, and inspiring trust both internally and externally in the community."
Besides that statement, Schubert has said little about his reasoning behind the decision, claiming the lack of details was out of respect for Byrne, who had a sterling reputation in the community, including earning a lifetime achievement award from the Florida Recreation and Park Association.
He did, however, say commissioners were given more information about her performance.
When asked for details about that information, Mayor Woody Brown told Tampa Bay Newspapers that the move had to do with her “inability to get onboard with the direction of the city.”
He added it didn’t necessarily have to do anything to do with her management of her staff.
“I had knowledge of some challenges with things that administration wanted to have done and the direction the administration wanted to move, with the support of the commission, and there was resistance from Parks and Recreation,” he said.
He was reluctant to cite specifics, but he pointed to the city’s poor relationship with Pinellas County Schools.
For example, he highlighted a recent swim meet at Southwest Recreation Complex.
“That wouldn’t have happened a year ago. Just wouldn’t have happened. That idea wouldn’t have been entertained,” he said.
He added he put on Schubert’s most recent evaluation that he was unhappy with city’s relationship with the school district.
“I was ashamed of our relationship with Pinellas County Schools, and, not all of it, but a large chunk of that had to do with the relationship between Parks and Recreation and Pinellas County Schools,” he said. “And that has improved vastly in recent months.”
Despite expressing his support for Schubert, Brown said he wishes this had not ended acrimoniously.
Continuing to fight
Byrne said the commission’s comments are not the end for her, because she feels this goes beyond herself.
She seeks due process for herself and an examination of “a pattern of favoritism and retaliation.”
“I do not know what the Commission will ultimately decide to do,” Bryne wrote in an email to TBN. “The only present certainty is that they have given far less legislative due process to this matter than they routinely give to a sewer project. No public discussion, no requests for documents and testimony. No recorded vote. Just a verbalized intention to stonewall, only a part of which appears in the public. That stinks more than the sewer.”
Commissioners say it’s Schubert’s right to hire and fire at will. Byrne says that reasoning is marginally defensible, but making the discussion solely about her is just a way to deflect from the real problem of crony management.
“I believe the Commission has been duped into a cover-up of the content of my complaint,” she said, adding that this isn’t just the tale of a disgruntled former employee.
Instead, she says she’s a “whistleblower” who is seeking protections for other employees who have grievances but might face retaliation.
She has said that, in the past two years, a small group in the city administration has been “given power and influence beyond their title and experience.”
“They are unencumbered by constraints and can focus on their ideological agenda. They avow diversity but suppress diversity of opinion,” she said last month, singling out Assistant City Manager Maggie Paluch, who was hired in June 2019.
According to news reports, Paluch resigned from her post as city manager of Alamogordo, New Mexico, earlier that year after some citizens were angered about her decision to suspend the police chief, who had expressed concerns about some employees receiving preferential treatment.
Byrne and some of her supporters say the same pattern is being followed in Largo, but commissioners don’t see it that way.
In fact, Commissioner Michael Smith said he was “ticked” about the way Paluch was being targeted.
“That was completely uncalled for,” Smith said. “When we hired Maggie, I thought we did a hell of a job there. And to attack someone’s reputation and say that something happened in another city and that’s happening here, I do not think it is.”
Brown and Schubert said they don’t believe so either.
“I have not received input from anyone else alleging such a work environment,” Schubert said to TBN.
Another former member of the administration said the perception does exist, though.
Like Byrne, Harold Schomaker, who was the city’s IT director from 2001 to 2020, was unexpectedly fired from his post.
“It was an absolute surprise,” he said, adding the reason he was given was that he was unable to resolve some conflict amongst his staff.
Schomaker called some groups in the administration “cliquish,” and said changes — some good and some bad — began to take hold in the past few years.
However, he said concerns have grown beyond cliques and there is a sense of fear among some current workers.
“I know for fact because I have had contact with some of my former employees that they are absolutely scared to death for their jobs,” he said.
“They don’t dare say anything against the administration.”
Dawn Smolowitz, who has worked in the Recreation, Parks and Arts department for 28 years and is a vice president of the Communication Workers of America, the union that represents Largo’s general employees, said she hasn’t seen or received complaints about a toxic work environment.
But she admits general employees don’t work in the same environment as those in the city administration.
What she does know is that Byrne stood up for those she supervised, and some employees and community members were not happy about her dismissal.
“We had a great teacher and we had a great person who looked out for the employees and went to bat for the employees for RPA and we’ll continue to do that,” she said.
Mayor Brown acknowledged that Byrne had deep ties with the community and her firing didn’t sit well with some. But he said he tried to explain to them that the move had less to do with her past than what the city wanted to do moving forward.
“We’re (the city) trying to do some things that she was resisting at the top of that department, and that it was going to have to go in a different direction,” he said. “It’s not because there’s anything wrong with her character or anything specifically she did. It’s because she wasn’t willing to do some stuff that we wanted to change.”
During her 18 years, Byrne said the first she heard of her being a roadblock was after being fired.
“This accusation was never mentioned on formal reviews as a general or chronic problem,” she said. “My personal and departmental achievements would not have been possible without a high level of cooperation with others in and outside of the organization.”
Bryne and Schomaker said the culture change began several years ago when Schubert was hired and then amplified with the arrival of Paluch.
Brown said change was exactly what he was hoping for.
“One of the things when Mr. Schubert was hired as city manager that I wanted to see was some change,” he said. “Some willingness to do things differently than we always have. And, frankly, I’ve been pleasantly surprised.”