LARGO — Officials with Tampa Bay Water and the Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation unveiled a new collaborative project at the Ulmerton Road facility July 12.
The series of six colorful signs spread along the Gardens’ Elevated Wetlands Walkway are designed to help spread the word about the importance of protecting and conserving the region’s drinking water resources, according to Tampa Bay Water General Manager Chuck Carden and Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation Vice President Alison Nourse-Miller.
During the brief ceremony, which was held on a humid mid-summer morning, each official spoke about the importance of the collaboration, a $3,000 project that was funded by a TBW mini-grant program.
“What a great partnership this is,” Nourse-Miller said, noting the initiative was also supported by Pinellas County Parks and Conservation resources and the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. “They have all collaborated to create this opportunity for interpretative signage on the Elevated Wetlands Walkway, and honestly, without the generosity of Tampa Bay Water, we would not be here today.”
Nourse-Miller noted the purpose of the FGBF is “to create an environment at the Gardens for the community to come together for education, inspiration, and enjoyment. And it is clear that in visiting this portion of the Gardens, that the addition of this signage has allowed us to accomplish all three.”
She said the walkway, which is in the northeast corner of the 150-acre property, provides a place “for a relaxing stroll through a Florida wetland. With the addition of the new signage, visitors learn what a wetland is, its role in filtering water prior to it potentially entering drinking water sources, how wetlands help with erosion, fold abatement and more, not to mention experience the beauty of the wetlands.”
Nourse-Miller added the grant also allowed them “to add one more exciting feature — a chronolog, a device that allows visitors to observe changes to the wetlands over time” by uploading photos to a website. She thanked Margaret Gates and the FBGF’s Interpretive Plan Committee for creating the signs.
“Truly, without her work, we would not be able to appreciate and understand the Wetlands Walkway in such a meaningful way,” she said of Gates’ contribution to the project.
For his part Carden, who has been with the utility for more than 30 years, said the purpose of the project is “to educate our community about protecting our environment and drinking water sources.” That’s an initiative that aligns with Tampa Bay Water’s mission “to provide clean, safe, reliable water to this region, now and into the future for future generations.”
According to its website, Tampa Bay Water supplies water to more than 2.5 million people in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. Carden said the organization partners with those with similar goals “because we can’t do it alone.” He said the Botanical Gardens signage project fulfills their shared desire “to protect the environment and conserve our natural resources through educating our current and future leaders about what it means to be good stewards to our environment. These signs will educate thousands of families who come through the Gardens each year, and they are a great public service to this community. On behalf of my board and he dedicated employees of Tampa Bay Water, we want to say a big thank you.”
After installing the latest sign under its Plexiglas cover, attendees took a brief tour through the area.
“There are six signs, all with different topics related to the wetlands,” Gates explained. Topics include general info, types of wetlands, how they work and the proper stewardship they require. “I’d say the goal is an increased awareness and protection of the wetlands and the general environment. Just doing these signs I learned things I never knew. And it’s not all high-tech. It’s nature at work.”
While he watched Gates demonstrate the chronolog, an unassuming block of molded plastic, Carden lauded the project and the utility’s $30,000 annual grant program that allows these initiatives happen.
“Protecting the environment and our water sources is very important, but we can’t do it by ourselves,” he said. “So, we found that by awarding different organizations grant funding, we can get the message out ten times faster with their help.”
While pointing out the natural beauty of the surroundings, Carden said “this place is perfect because as families with children walk through here, they are reading the signs and telling their kids about the importance of protecting the environment at an early age, which is important to help us find out future leaders.”