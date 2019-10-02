A month filled with fun and frights in Largo

Mark Grifone organizes the Warehouse of Horrors in Largo each Halloween, but he is much more Santa Claus than Grim Reaper. That’s because Grifone and about three dozen of his fellow employees at Forensic Technology, Inc., have scared up more than $40,000 for charities in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties the past three years by transforming the company’s warehouse into 10,000 square feet of terror.