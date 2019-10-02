A month filled with fun and frights in Largo

Halloween isn’t until the end of the month, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait that long to dress up or get down in celebration of the spooky holiday. Largo is filled with events for participants of all ages, including the annual Spooktacular event, which will draw thousands of trick or treaters to Central Park on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Here’s a look at what’s to come.
Scarehouse Pinellas
WHEN: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 4-5, 11-12, 18
WHERE: At Lowe’s Commercial Painting, 12461 Creekside Drive, Largo
COST: $15. Visit eventbrite.com to purchase a ticket in advance.
Haunted house features 10,000 square feet of fright. Proceeds benefit SPCA Tampa Bay.
Halloween Glo Run
WHEN: 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5
WHERE: Highland Recreation Complex
COST: $10 per person, $20 for group of up to four people
Dress up, get silly and have fun at this Halloween glow-in-the-dark-themed event. Participants will run along Highland's glowing trails while exercising as a family or team. Preregistration is recommended. Register online or at any of the city’s recreation facilities.
Pint Size Pumpkin Party
WHERE: Southwest and Highland recreation complexes
WHEN: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 (Southwest); 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 (Highland)
COST: At Southwest, $8 each child if registered by Oct. 7, and $10 after. At Highland, $10 each child and $8 each adult.
Enjoy games, snacks and crafts during this event for children aged 6 and younger. Come dressed in costume for a contest and parade. Event will not include a trick-or-treat path. Preregistration is recommended.
‘Bones’
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 19
WHERE: Central Park Performing Arts Center
COST: $8.50 per adult, $7.50 per child, or $26 for a family four-pack.
Bones is a campy, film noir spoof that uses humor and music to educate audiences about the science of bones. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 727-587-6793.
Owl-o-Ween
WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25
WHERE: McGough Nature Park
COST: $5 each person
Take part in the spooky nature trail, enter for your chance in a raffle, enjoy candy and toast some marshmallows with some ghosts and goblins and the park’s very own night creatures.
Warehouse of Horrors
WHEN: 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 25-30
WHERE: 7975 114th Ave. N. #2500, in the STAR Center behind Raytheon on the corner of Belcher and Bryan Dairy roads.
COST: $8 per person. Tickets may be purchased at the event (cash or credit card) or online at thewarehouseofhorrors.com.
Forensic Technology hosts its third annual haunted house in its Largo warehouse. Since inception in 2016, the event has raised more than $40,000 for local charities. This year, proceeds benefit Mason Dixon’s Christmas Wish Fund and the Homeless Empowerment Program.
Halloween Spooktacular
WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 (trick or treating ends at 4 p.m.)
WHERE: Largo Central Park
COST: Trick-or-treating is free. Wristbands for inflatable activities are $10. Pre-sale beginning Oct. 1 is $7 with a rec card and $8 without. Limited onsite parking is $10.
Largo Central Park is transformed into a family fun fall festival that will include free trick or treating, a carnival of activities, inflatables, petting zoo, preschool tot zone and kid zone free costume parade and costume contests. Dogs, alcohol and coolers are not permitted.
Harry Potter-Palooza
WHEN: 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Monday, Oct. 28
WHERE: Largo Public Library
COST: Free
Wizards of all ages unite for a magical evening celebrating all things Harry Potter. Dust off your best wizard’s robes for a costume contest, throw your name into the Goblet of Fire to enter the Tri-wizard Tournament, and enjoy other food, crafts, and games inspired by the Harry Potter book series. Also, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 5:30 p.m., the library will host Harry Potter Happy Hour, where you can learn how to mix Harry Potter-inspired mock-tails (non-alcoholic cocktails). Craft and taste your favorites, from Butterbeer to Polyjuice Potion. Registration is required.
Halloween Costume Bash
WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
WHERE: Largo Community Center
COST: $8
Dust off your old costumes for dancing, a costume contest, games, light hors d'oeuvres and punch. Prizes will be awarded.
At the Largo Library
- Disney Villains: (Ages 5-12) Friday, Oct. 18, 4 p.m. Celebrate your evil side with games and crafts in honor of the more villainous characters.
- Teen Halloween: (Ages 12-18) Monday, Oct. 21, 5 to 7 p.m. Get into the spooky spirit with a scary movie, some festive crafts and Halloween makeup. Costumes encouraged.
- Pumpkins Aplenty: (Ages 3-5) Monday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m. Listen to a few stories and then decorate a pumpkin of your own.
- Bats, Ghosts and Other Creepy Things: (Ages 5-12) Monday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m. Listen to some skin-crawling stories and make your own version of witch’s brew.
- Halloween Bingo: (Ages 5-12) Tuesday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m. Play Bingo using candy as your markers.
- Trick or Treat at the Library: (Ages 3-12) Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. Go trick-or-treating at the library.