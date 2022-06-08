Meeting on housing set
LARGO — An “emergency meeting” on the ongoing housing crisis will be held Thursday, June 23, 6-8:30 p.m., at the Greater Ridgecrest YMCA, 1801 119th St. N, Largo.
Organizing group Faith in Florida said in a press release the meeting is being held “to listen to the stories and experiences of people with housing in the community. We hope to learn how they are being impacted by increasing rent and housing costs, what they need to address the problems they face, and what solutions they would like to see.”
Faith in Florida is made up of a network of 800 multi-racial, multi-faith congregations and impacted people across Florida that is “building beloved community through racial and economic justice work.”
Largo to offer teen summer camps
LARGO — The city of Largo is offering a variety of camps, special events, and field trips designed to keep teenagers engaged this summer.
• Teen Adventure Field Trips: Select Fridays beginning June 18 through July 30. Costs and locations will vary. For teens who have completed grades 6-12. Participants must be registered and paid in full the Thursday before each trip.
• Teens Go Insane Friday: July 1 and Aug. 5, 8:30-11:30 p.m. $3 per teen, no membership required. At the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
• Teen Tidalwave: June 14, July 12, and Aug. 2, 7-9 p.m. $3 per teen, Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
For more information, visit PlayLargo.com/YouthandTeens or call the Highland Center, 727-518-3016. Stay connected on Facebook @PlayLargo and Instagram @LargoTeens.
Pride Splash set for Highland Center
LARGO — The city of Largo will host a Pride Splash Party Friday, June 10, at the Highland Family Aquatic Center from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The all-ages event will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and allies and will feature games, a DJ, concessions, and more.
Cost is $5 for members and $7 for non-members. Wristbands can be purchased on the day of the event and are required, even if attendees don't swim.
For the entire list of Pride events in Largo, visit Largo.com/Pride. For more information about the Splash Party, call 727-587-6720.
The Highland Family Aquatic Center is located at 400 Highland Ave.
Indian Shores to unveil monument
The Town of Indian Shores in partnership with Pinellas County will unveil its new Monument Project at the Mayor James J. Lawrence Veterans Memorial Park located inside Tiki Gardens, 19601 Gulf Blvd., on Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m.
The monument site features educational kiosks, an arch that depicts native flora and fauna and a central sculpture that features a Tocobaga Indian family that honors the past and celebrates the feeling of family. The project was made possible with funds from Penny for Pinellas.
The overall project was the design of local artist Steve Graff. The bronze sculpture is by Geza Gaspar. Legacy Vacation Resorts-Indian Shores sponsored a sidewalk that will provide a guided walking path for beach access to their guests.
County hosts food giveaway
As part of countywide effort to meet the growing need for food assistance, the Pinellas County Commission will host a free fresh food distribution event on Friday, June 10 in Pinellas Park. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Avenue North. Distribution will be drive-thru only, and the event will run until 11 a.m., or while supplies last.
The County’s partnership with the St. Pete Free Clinic is part of a continuous effort to ensure public well-being by distributing healthy foods to citizens most in need. Anyone in need of grocery necessities is welcome to attend.
With food insecurity on the rise in our community, the St. Pete Free Clinic is working to ensure all food and nutrition insecure areas in the county have consistent access to quality food. SPFC offers expanded locations, hours, and drive-through options with additional mobile pantries in underserved areas in mid- and north Pinellas County. With compassion and respect, SPFC changes lives by providing health care, nutritious food, recovery housing, and education for our neighbors in need. To learn more about SPFC, please visit www.thespfc.org.
Piano group meets monthly
CLEARWATER — The Piano Interest Group of Clearwater meets monthly at The Music Gallery, 5990 Ulmerton Road. The group is open to adults who enjoy playing piano. All skill levels and genres of music are represented. Players seeking to gain confidence performing before others are welcome to attend. Meetings are usually held at noon on the second Saturday of the month, year-round.
For more information, email Sarah Forrester at mysonata0817@yahoo.com.
