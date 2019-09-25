CLEARWATER — It was only appropriate that this year’s Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce citizen of the year would take a curtain call Sept. 20 during the 67th annual meeting and awards breakfast at the Sheraton Sand Key in Clearwater.
After all, as an arts advocate and former president of the Suncoast Performing Arts Foundation, Margaret Coupe’s efforts have led to so many of them at the Central Park Performing Arts Center and the Cultural Center before that.
“I believe very strongly in the work of the foundation,” Coupe said of the nonprofit that supports the center. “There’s almost nothing better we can do to influence the direction of children’s lives than to expose them to not just theatrical performances but to involve them in actually in participating in making those stories come to life. You see the wonderful effect that it has.”
Sean Tobe, outgoing chairman of the Largo-based chamber, presented Coupe with the award that recognizes an individual who has helped improve the quality of life in Central Pinellas through work success and distinguished community service.
Tobe told the crowd of about 150 business and community leaders and elected officials that the now-retired Coupe has also left her mark in the health care field, holding positions at various organizations and institutions, such as the Sun Coast Osteopathic Foundation.
She “contributed decades to our physical well-being through her work in the health care industry. But it’s her support of our emotional well-being in promoting the arts that sets her apart,” said Tobe of Brown & Brown of Florida.
When the Largo Cultural Center opened in November 1996, Coupe was tasked with forming a group to support the facility and its programs.
Coupe became the first president of Angels for the Arts in 1998. Before long, Angels for the Arts merged with the dormant Partners ’N Progress to form Partners ’N Progress for the Arts.
In 2010, the group changed its name to Suncoast Performing Arts Foundation.
Through Coupe’s leadership, Tobe said, the foundation has contributed more than $1 million in cash and in-kind donations to the center.
“Her unconditional commitment of time and talent has helped improve the quality of life we all enjoy,” he said.
Silver Hammer Award
Future generations also will benefit from the newly redesigned Clearwater campus of Pinellas Technical College. The campus earned the Silver Hammer Award, which recognizes bricks-and-mortar projects that have a positive effect on the regional economy and quality of life.
The Pinellas County School Board approved the remodel in 2017, and it’s taken 18 months and $18.5 million to complete. The project has involved renovations and repairs to 13 buildings on campus.
“Improvements also included a new entrance and campus beautification,” Tobe said. “The school is now not only high-tech on the inside, it now looks high-tech on the outside.”
The school’s director, Jake Prokop, said the school serves a population of people who are looking for a career change or having a hard time finding a job.
“We change lives here. It’s one of the best jobs I’ve ever had,” he said.
Small Business Leader of the Year
Shane Wood, president and general manager of McGill Plumbing, received the 24th annual Mac Norcross Small Business Leader of the Year award, which recognizes those who have shown outstanding achievement in business and community efforts.
“(Wood) embodies the spirit of this honor through his commitment to business, family, our chamber and the community,” said Tobe, who will be handing over the post of chairman to Rob England of England Brothers Construction on Oct. 1.
McGill Plumbing has provided services for nearly 50 years, and Wood, who is a member of several community and civic organizations, said he is honored to carry on the work of his grandfather, co-founder Al Wood.
“I’m very proud to continue carrying my grandfather’s legacy on, and ... for the opportunity to use our company as a vehicle to give back to the community,” Wood said.
Organization Awards
Committee Leadership of the Year: Lana Walsh of Grow Financial Credit Union, representing the Women’s Leadership Committee.
Chamber Director of the Year: Melody Hunter.
Business Member of the Year: Piper Fire Protection.
President’s Award: Nate Cocco of State Farm — Team Cocco.