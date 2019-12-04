A call for help: Smartphones, 911 technology give Largo police new tools

LARGO — Thanks to some technological upgrades, life is getting easier for Largo police officers and dispatchers.
And while the deployment of new smartphones will help with day-to-day operations, officials say the implementation of new 9-1-1 communication software could save lives.
On Dec. 3, city commissioners signed off on spending $110,000 to equip each officer with a new smartphone that Lt. Scott Gore said is a long time coming.
Currently, the department uses the older-style flip phones, and not everyone has one, only specialty units and higher-ranking officers.
“The cellphones are a big issue for the officers,” LPD spokesman Gore said. “It’s something we’ve been in need of. Most agencies have them. It’s hard to get business done in today’s day and age without that cellphone.”
Gore said phones may seem like a simple tool, but they are essential because officers are constantly calling the jail, dispatch, victims or witnesses.
Smartphone technology will also help.
“We’ll be able to put an app on the phone and then officers will be able to upload their images, videos, photos directly into evidence from those smartphones,” he said. “So it’s going to cut out a lot of the middle-man stuff.”
Meridy Semones, director of the Office of Performance and Budget, said the service provider, Verizon, is offering the 160-plus phones at no cost, so the funds will be spent on cases and data and cell services.
Commissioner Jamie Robinson said the move seems like a no-brainer.
“I’m glad we are coming into the current century with our mobile devices,” he said.
Emergency assistance
The department is catching up with the times on phones, but it is getting ahead of the curve in other areas, as dispatchers on the receiving end of calls also have received a new tool.
On Nov. 8, LPD became the first agency in Florida to adopt Carbyne’s 911 communication technology.
Carbyne, a public safety technology company based out of New York City, designed the software so that emergency call-takers can access real-time data, such as device location, live-streaming video from a caller's smartphone and silent instant messaging when verbal communication isn't possible.
Gore said the system uses technology that is similar to but not the same as a smartphone’s GPS, which can locate the device within 20 to 30 meters.
“The technology that Carbyne uses is a little more precise,” he said. “It actually gets you down to 3 to 6 meters. It will literally put you just about within arm’s reach of what you’re looking for.”
But before it can be used, dispatchers need to get the caller’s consent and it has to be a relatively modern smartphone.
If the caller agrees to let the dispatcher use the camera and GPS on their phone, the caller will receive something similar to a text message asking for consent.
Once they hit yes, it activates the Carbyne system and dispatchers will immediately get the camera feed from the phone and its location.
“A lot of times you get sent to these calls and they give you a general location, such as in Largo Central Park,” Gore said. “But when you hit the park, there’s a lot of people in the park, there’s a lot of space to cover. So, when you know you’re responding to something but you don’t know exactly where you’re responding or what you’re responding to, it’s stressful for the officers and the dispatchers. In this case, it’s kind of nice that the dispatchers would have eyes on the phone and they could tell them, they’re at shelter No. 2, this is what they’re wearing, they’re sitting down at a bench. The more details we get, the more information the easier our job gets.”
Gore said it can also work the other around. So if police have a phone number of someone in need, such as a missing senior citizen who has dementia, they can give that person a call, activate the system and try to locate them.
Gore said the system is in place thanks to Chief Jeff Undestad, who worked out a deal to be Carbyne’s flagship department in Florida to test out the program.
“Chief Undestad is very forward thinking,” he said. “He’s always looking at different technologies out there to help the department modernize and stay ahead of the curve.”