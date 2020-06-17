LARGO — For better or worse, the city of Largo flies under the radar in the Tampa Bay area, as St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa typically get most of the headlines. But in a time of unrest when police departments and their practices are under scrutiny, Largo officials say their department is second to none and they want the community to know it.
“In these troubled times, it’s good to take a look at our own organization here and note the fact that the Largo Police Department’s been an accredited agency since the 1980s,” said City Commissioner John Carroll, a former Largo police chief.
In fact, state and national accreditors use the department as an example for others to follow, he added.
“We’ve been used as a flagship agency, which means that our policies are either model policies or we are an agency that is marketed to other agencies as a way to do business,” said Carroll, who noted that the department’s 150-plus officers undergo critical intervention training, participate in mental health and homeless outreach services and more.
Law enforcement agencies in Pinellas County have received numerous inquiries about their policies in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was killed after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down by the neck.
Many of those inquiries have related to the “8 Can't Wait” campaign, which includes a list of eight recommended use-of-force policies, such as banning chokeholds, requiring de-escalation training, requiring warnings before shooting, and requiring officers to intervene and stop excessive force used by other officers and report these incidents immediately to a supervisor.
Lt. Scott Gore said the LPD is in compliance with that list and has been for a long time.
“We’ve always kind of been at the forefront of that kind of stuff, so we really have those already covered and have been in place for years,” said Gore, who helps maintain the department’s standards. “So when that came out, we reviewed it, we looked at it, but we really already have all that stuff in place.”
Gore said the department has many policies that aim to prevent a death like Floyd’s.
“Our officers are expected that if they see somebody doing something that’s ethically, morally, legally a violation, they do have a duty to act on that,” he said. “They do have a duty to take action to correct it. And they also have a duty to report it.”
He added the department also has an early intervention system that aims to identify officers who may need corrective action.
Therefore, any time an officer uses force beyond normal handcuffing or if they point a firearm or Taser at someone, they have to complete a use-of-force report. That report then gets reviewed by several layers of supervisors, and an Internal Affairs sergeant looks at those reports twice a year.
“We’re constantly reviewing all of our employees to make sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Gore said.
Such was the case when Chief Jeff Undestad fired officer Brian Livernois in June 2019 after a video surfaced of Livernois putting his hands around the neck of a black teenager. An internal investigation found he violated department policy against the use of chokeholds and neck restraints except in cases where aggravated physical resistance is encountered.
“We take great pride in the positive relationship the Largo Police Department has with our community,” Undestad said at the time. “Actions like this are not acceptable and violate the public’s trust, which every employee has worked so hard to earn. This situation warranted the former officer’s termination.”
Other ideas
Commissioner Curtis Holmes also addressed other recommendations being floated across the country, such as reallocating police department funding.
“The city of Largo is not going to close our police department,” he said. “We’re not going to defund it. Matter of fact, I think it may be in order just to kind of kick it up a notch.”
Holmes said cops aren’t the bad guys; they are the ones who protect the public from the bad guys, so they should be treated with respect.
“If you see a cop, thank him, be nice to him, save your expletives for somebody else,” he said.
Gore said he doesn’t take any criticism personally. After 20-plus years on the job, he understands that times like these are part of the profession, and they can make departments stronger in the long run. But that doesn’t mean the department isn’t proactive.
“We understand that there’s always a time to have a critical eye on what you do and how you do business, but we don’t wait for these critical incidents to happen,” he said. “We put that critical eye on ourselves every day and we’re constantly looking to make improvements and better the department, so we feel we’re ahead of the curve on that.”