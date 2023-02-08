An Ohio investment firm has purchased a 260-unit apartment complex in Largo for $76.7 million.
The Boulevard, located at 2098 Seminole Blvd., sold Jan. 20 to the Connor Group, according to Pinellas County property records.
It’s the third Tampa Bay property in the Connor Group’s portfolio, which also includes the Mezzo of Tampa Palms and Bayside Arbors of Clearwater. In 2021, it sold the Anchor Riverwalk in Tampa for $157 million.
“The Tampa market is one where we’ve been incredibly successful, and we are excited to expand our portfolio,” managing partner Larry Connor said in a statement. “The Boulevard is a Class-A asset, in an excellent location, and it fits our business model.”
The seller is RangeWater Real Estate, an Atlanta investor and developer that acquired the Boulevard in 2019 for $54.5 million. RangeWater’s portfolio still includes about 20 more apartment or townhome complexes between Hernando and Sarasota counties.
With the purchase of the Boulevard, the Connor Group owns nearly 13,000 residential units in 17 markets — including Miami-Fort Lauderdale, where it purchased the 371-unit Grand Riviera Miramar in December.