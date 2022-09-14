Pinellas woman scratches $1M win
TALLAHASSEE — Amy Lemley, 69, of Largo, has won $1 million from the 500X the Cash Scratch-Off game, lottery officials reported. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
She purchased the winning ticket from Wawa, 8910 Ulmerton Road in Largo. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
Meeting set on Horizon West Bay project
LARGO— City officials will host an information session on the Horizon West Bay project Thursday, Sept. 29, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Woodrow Park, 290 Third St. NW.
The project is expected to break ground this fall.
The meeting will discuss project goals, timelines, and construction routes. Construction will create road closures on Fourth Street Northwest, Fifth Street Northwest, and First Avenue Northwest starting this winter and remain closed for the duration of construction. Vehicles will not be able to turn east on West Bay Drive from Ridge Road, Sixth Street, or First Street.
The Horizon West Bay project is designed as a mixed-use project with retail space, City Hall, and a parking garage available to the public. The facility will be located on the northern 400 block of West Bay Drive.
Largo marks Welcoming Week, Homeownership Month
LARGO — City commissioners celebrated Welcoming Week and Homeownership Month with two proclamations during their Sept. 6 meeting.
The week of Sept. 9-18 was recognized as Welcoming Week to encourage all citizens to join together to build a strong community. According to the Welcoming America website, this year’s theme, “Where We Belong,” “aims to go deeper and spark individual reflection on how and why belonging occurs and find ways we can break barriers so that places can foster belonging for all, including immigrants and refugees.”
Second, the month of September was recognized as Homeownership Month. Although the month of June is National Homeownership Month, Largo is declaring September a Homeownership Month in Largo to coincide with the upcoming Homeownership for People Everywhere Expo event. The HOPE Expo is taking place Sept. 17 to encourage citizens to meet and speak to housing counselors, lenders, real estate agents, and community resource representatives regarding homeownership and down payment assistance programs.
Bring your art to life with classes, workshops
LARGO — If you have a child who loves to draw or is interested in comic books or Manga, Largo Recreation has a great lineup of classes and workshops to sign up for to nurture creativity and curiosity.
• Create Your Own Comic: Thursday, Oct. 6, 5-8 p.m. Ages 11 and older, Highland Recreation Complex
Cost: $25 per person
• Youth Cartooning: Tuesdays, 5:45-6:30 p.m. Ages 6-11, Highland Recreation Complex
Cost: $32/$64 per month
• Magical Manga: Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Grades 6-12, Highland Recreation Complex
Cost: $36/$72 per month
For more information on Manga and Comic Book Instructor Michael K Lyman, visit magnumarts.net. For more information on arts and crafts programs, visit PlayLargo.com/ArtsandCrafts or call 727-518-3016. Highland Recreation Complex is located at 400 Highland Ave. N. in Largo.