LARGO — “This is just a kick in the teeth.”
That’s how Commissioner Eric Gerard described his feelings after hearing that Largo’s new mixed-use City Hall will now cost more than $80 million. And that’s after being scaled down.
His fellow commissioners shared the sentiment over the course of two meetings July 12 and 15 upon learning that the price tag had skyrocketed more than $22 million from its $58 million estimate in February.
The project, dubbed Horizon West Bay, will be on the north side of the 400 block of West Bay Drive and has been marketed not only as a new home for City Hall but also as an economic driver for downtown Largo.
It will include two five-story buildings that include a municipal services facility, a 300-space parking garage and about 18,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floors.
It also will feature a public plaza, indoor and outdoor event spaces, and a solar array.
City staff said the soaring costs in the past five months are due to inflation, supply chain and labor pool challenges, and the war in Ukraine.
“This is like uncharted territory to say the least on the cost increases you are seeing,” City Manager Henry Schubert said, referring to the price of commodities and bids from contractors.
Commissioner Jamie Robinson said he understood those factors, but he felt the city’s taxpayers were being taken advantage of.
“I understand all of the things that we’re being told, but to be honest with you, and excuse my language, it’s a bunch of bull---- that contractors are holding our feet to the fire when they are just doing it because they can,” he said. “All of those things that we talked about earlier have an impact, no doubt, but to make it the impact that we’re seeing here is ridiculous, and that’s a fact.”
In January, based on an estimate from industry standards from its contractor, Biltmore Construction, the city issued bonds for $62 million over 30 years, $4 million of which was for a separate project to construct a new Parks Division Complex. That money will now be diverted back to Horizon, and Penny for Pinellas sales tax revenue will pay for the Parks building.
To fill the new funding gap, staff on July 15 proposed 20-year bank qualified debt for another $17 million.
Cutbacks
The cost would be even greater if staff hadn’t scaled down the project.
According to Barry Westmark, project manager and senior engineer for the city, the cost after bids came in was about $83.4 million.
After “value engineering,” staff was able to cut $11.1 million from the project. However, that was before adding in allowances and contingencies, bringing the cost back up to $80 million.
Some of the changes include replacing the living walls with architecture elements and murals, simplifying the plaza water feature and amphitheater, removing a terrace and exterior staircase on the parking garage, and reducing the size of a generator.
Commissioner John Carroll said paying so much more for a lesser project would be difficult for constituents to swallow.
“It’s an awful situation that we find ourselves in. That we are now doing cost reductions and we’re spending $20 million more,” he said. “That’s a tough sell. That is a tough sell.”
Other cutbacks came from one of Horizon’s biggest selling points: its sustainability features.
The project was to have a 37,000-square-foot solar array. That has been reduced and will now just cover the parking garage and canopy, meaning the solar contribution will decrease from 23% to 13%.
Sustainability manager Laura Thomas said elements to install the solar panels over the city hall portion of the facility, including steel beams to support it, would cost more than $1.5 million.
“The new system would have a return on investment from the financial perspective of approximately 16 years,” she said.
Also, reclaimed water would be used instead of a rainwater harvesting system, and the gray water system would be removed.
The changes would also mean the facility would fall one point shy of achieving LEED platinum certification.
Commissioners, however, urged staff to keep the $110,000 gray water system in order to secure the lofty sustainability status.
“If we’re going to do something, I want to do it right,” Carroll said. “And if we’re going to go for LEED scores, I don’t want to finish second.”
Commissioner Samantha Fenger said she was an advocate for the features, but the cost had dampened her enthusiasm.
“Right now, I find it hard to be excited about the sustainability features when we’re at a price tag that’s way too much,” she said.
In fact, she asked what would happen if the commission decided to kill the project.
“We’d stay in this building, but we’d still have the debt service payments on the money we borrowed,” Schubert said, referring to the current City Hall on Highland Avenue, which is nearly 50 years old. He estimated it would now take roughly $25 million to renovate the facility, which he has said doesn’t meet the future needs of the city.
Assistant City Manager Maggie Paluch added that making drastic changes to the Horizon project would also require an added expense to architect ASD | Sky.
“There are some other things that we could cut,” she said. “However, I think we would lose the soul of this project. We would lose the vision that this project was from the beginning and the vision that we told the constituents that we were going to be able to provide within this building.”
In total, staff said the city has already paid $7 million on land acquisition and consultants.
Anger mounts
Contractors weren’t the only ones to draw the ire of commissioners.
Just three days after learning the cost had ballooned to $80 million, Paluch said the price would likely be increasing again.
She said Colliers International, the firm the city has hired to market the retail space, told her that some of the commercial space would need upgrades, such as flooring, in order to secure certain tenants.
Robinson questioned why Colliers or any of the consultants didn’t tell the city this sooner.
Because of extensive negotiations, Colliers has only been under contract with the city for the past month, Schubert said.
“There is nothing more that I want to see than have this project come out of the ground. I absolutely want to see it, but for crying out loud, when does it stop?” Robinson said.
Commissioners will be asked to approve a guaranteed maximum price from Biltmore in August, but Gerard and Robinson asked how they can trust that the project won’t be even more.
“We bonded for $62 million and we’re at $80 (million) now today,” Robinson said. “I mean what’s it going to be tomorrow?”
He and Gerard also asked why contractors or consultants aren’t being held accountable for some of these oversights and cost overruns.
“We haven’t got the service that we thought we were going to get and now it’s on our backs,” Gerard said. “It may be unfair of me to ask, but why are we eating all of it? Why are the citizens of Largo eating all of it?”
The bad news didn’t end there.
According to Schubert and Paluch, Colliers is concerned about leasing one portion of retail space not directly off West Bay Drive and about opening all the retail at one time.
“That scares me,” Mayor Woody Brown said.
Construction is expected to commence in the fall and the grand opening is scheduled for late 2024, so Brown said it sounds like Colliers is already laying the groundwork for failure.
“At the grand opening, when we open Horizon, we want City Hall to be done and we want spaces to be filled,” he said. “I’m frustrated with 30 days in, ‘We’re not sure we’re going to be able to do the job that you hired us to do.’”
Despite the anger and concerns, commissioners urged staff to move forward, with Gerard even suggesting expediting the groundbreaking in order to show the community progress.
“I do believe that the impact that we can bring to Largo with this building will be more impactful than the initial cost,” Robinson said.