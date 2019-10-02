West Bay Drive projects kicking off in Largo

LARGO — Work has begun on a project that aims to transform the southwest corner of Seminole Boulevard and West Bay Drive into a downtown plaza.
In August, city commissioners approved a $505,845 contract with Seffner-based BrightView Landscape Development to construct the plaza that city officials say will serve as a signature landmark feature for downtown.
The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, will include a large internally lit “Largo” sign in front of a monument made of a wire green screen encompassed by glass discs lit by LEDs.
The gateway element in the West Bay Drive Community Redevelopment District also will feature solar panels and a meandering path that aims to safely connect pedestrians or cyclists from Bayhead Action Park to downtown.
Construction on the .69-acre triangular piece of green space that was once a used car lot is expected to cause some periodic closures during normal business hours on the southbound lane of Seminole Boulevard in November.
Road project also on tap
Another major project on West Bay Drive is also set to get underway.
A $3.51 million multimodal improvement project on the half-mile stretch of West Bay Drive from Missouri Avenue to Clearwater-Largo Road is expected to commence Monday, Oct. 7.
Senior engineer Barry Westmark said the David Nelson Construction Co. intends to start at the northwest corner of the project limits and move east on the north side.
The project will include new sidewalks, lighting and 5G-capable poles; the installation of updated benches, bike racks and bus shelters; construction of two new midblock crossings with pedestrian-activated flashing beacons; and the milling, resurfacing and restriping of the asphalt.
Westmark said the road repairs, which will require lane closures, will come near the end of the project that is expected to be completed by August.