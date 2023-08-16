LARGO — Long-time City Manager Henry Schubert has been selected as the 2023 Chamber Inspire Award honoree in the “Public Service Inspiration” category.
Presented by the Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce’s Women Leadership Committee, the Inspire Awards celebrate individuals who have gone above and beyond to create a positive impact in the lives of others through their leadership in the workplace and/or involvement in the community.
Schubert served the community for over 43 years and retired as city manager in June. His leadership supported the construction of state-of-the-art facilities, including the Largo Public Library, Largo Community Center, and Highland Recreation Complex. He also led the city in a focus on downtown Largo, including the new mixed-use project Horizon West Bay, that will be home to City Hall, 18,000 square feet of retail space, and a five-story parking garage.
The 2023 Annual Inspire Awards ceremony and reception will be held Thursday, Aug.17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Central Park Performing Arts Center. For reservations, call 727-584-2321. Adults are $30 and ages 16 and under are $10.