LARGO — Before the start of the 2022 football season, Largo High head coach Marcus Paschal said his team would rely on a strong defense and an opportunistic offense to earn tough victories. During the Packers’ Class 3M region quarterfinal game against Northeast, that prediction proved to be prophetic.
Clinging to a 7-0 lead throughout much of their rematch against the 5-5 Vikings — who they beat 14-13 the previous week — host Largo ripped off 15 fourth-quarter points, featuring a couple of huge plays by junior running back Chase Green and a last-second touchdown.
The defense also repeatedly stifled the frustrated Vikings with a combination of sacks and turnovers, resulting in a 22-0 win.
“We really had to go into our toolbox,” Paschal said after giving an impassioned postgame speech on the field to his players. “I told them all week we had to focus and execute, and they did. We weren’t perfect, but we played better today. We played Packer football.”
The victory sets up Largo (8-2) to host another home playoff game in the Class 3M Region 2 semifinal on Friday against high-scoring East Bay (10-1), an unfamiliar foe that could present the toughest test yet.
“Nothing,” Paschal said when asked what he knew about the Indians, a Hillsborough County powerhouse that averaged 40 points per game this season. “But I’ll talk to my (coaching friends) in the county and pick their brains and we’ll be ready to come out and play Largo football on Friday.”
Largo High is scheduled to host the East Bay Indians in the Class 3M Region 2 semifinal on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.