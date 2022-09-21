LARGO — Just over a year ago, the city of Largo adopted new regulations for the commercial sale of dogs and cats. It also banned new pet stores, but grandfathered in the city’s two existing stores, All About Puppies and Sunshine Puppies on Ulmerton Road.
While animal welfare activists applauded the city’s efforts, they said two pet stores are still two too many.
Recently, the activists have returned in force to urge commissioners to reconsider allowing the stores to operate with their current business model.
On Sept. 13, the majority of commissioners made it clear they’re not budging.
“At the end of the day, my biggest concern and I’ve expressed this to everybody, is the real live people that work at those stores,” said Commissioner Jamie Robinson, who added that forcing them to change to an adoption-based model would likely put them out of business.
“That’s real people that we’re putting potentially out on the street,” Robinson said. “And I don’t feel comfortable doing that. I just don’t.”
The activists’ concerns stem from stores that sell dogs that come from so-called “puppy mills,” which the Humane Society of the United States defines as inhumane, high-volume dog-breeding facilities that churn out puppies for profit, ignoring the needs of the pups and their mothers. Dogs from puppy mills are often sick and unsocialized.
“We’re considering the safety of these animals,” said Myriam Parham, co-founder and president of Florida Voices For Animals, a local nonprofit animal rights organization.
She claimed the stores are getting animals from breeders that are puppy mills and need to change their practices.
“We’d love to work with adoptions at these shops,” she said. “If they would just do what PetSmart and others do, they can still sell a lot of stuff — the supplies, the food, everything that the dogs or kittens need. They can be sold in the stores, and they can do well with supporting adoptions.”
The owners of the stores once again rebutted the claims Sept. 6 and said they are following all city and county rules.
Those rules require stores to provide detailed information about the source of the dogs they are selling, including the name and license numbers of the United States Department of Agriculture breeding facility where the animal was bred, and the city where the animal came from.
The ordinance also follows federal law that pet store owners shall only purchase dogs from breeders who are approved and licensed by the USDA, have not received any direct or indirect violations from the USDA in the past two years, and have an active state license in good standing.
Alexandria Julien, who owns All About Puppies with her family, said all of her breeders’ licenses are valid, and her store has been working hard to comply with both the city and Pinellas County’s ordinances.
“We have made the proper adjustments to be in compliance with both ordinances without compromising either, since they do have some different requirements in them,” she said Sept. 6.
Chase Bergeron, manager of the city’s Community Standards division, told Tampa Bay Newspapers the city has conducted three inspections at each store.
The first rounds of inspections were conducted in October and were used as a training exercise for both city staff and employees of the respective stores, Bergeron said.
The stores were given a grace period to phase out use of unlicensed hobby breeders, but both were complying by November.
“The first official inspections were conducted in March 2022 and each store passed with no violations,” he wrote in an email to TBN.
Due to concern from citizens, the City Commission asked staff to increase inspections from two to four times a year. Therefore, staff inspected both stores on Sept. 7 and the results of those inspections are pending, Bergeron said.
Mayor Woody Brown said the city’s rules were thoughtfully crafted and have proven to make a difference.
“I know that we are more confident that these two shops are at least making significant efforts to make sure their dogs are coming from a good place and they’re healthy,” he said Sept. 13.
He added that it was unfair to compare Largo to nearby municipalities that have enacted bans like Dunedin or St. Petersburg, because those cities didn’t have any operating pet stores and wouldn’t be putting anyone out of business.
Aim higher
Vice Mayor Michael Smith, who initially brought the issue to the city’s attention several years ago, has been the sole voice of dissent and said he still hasn’t changed his mind.
“I don’t think the grandfathering item should be in there,” he said, advocating for the stores to change to an adoption-based model.
Commissioner Eric Gerard said he’s not a supporter of the business model, but the stores are following the rules.
“I wouldn’t patronize those businesses, but there are people who like them,” he said. “They are obeying the law, so why would I want to go change the rules just like that.”
He said if activists really want to shut down puppy mills or close pet stores, they need to lobby the federal government and not the Largo City Commission.
“It might take five or 10 years, but if you want to end the practice, you’ve got to do it at the federal level, because it’s regulated at the federal level,” he said. “We can close down a couple stores, and they’ll just move into the unincorporated area. You’re playing whack a mole doing that.”