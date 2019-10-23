Pay raise gives city of Largo employees a lift

LARGO — In June, the city’s administration delivered an anonymous survey to all of the city’s employees, seeking feedback in the wake of concerns about leadership and processes.
One of the many suggestions on how to make the employees feel more appreciated was simple: “More money please.”
Done.
Earlier this month, city commissioners ratified a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Communications Workers of America Local 3179 that gave nearly 400 general employees a pay raise each of the next three years.
In the first year of the contract that started Oct. 1, employees receive a 3% annual wage increase. In the second and third years, they will get a 4% pay hike, culminating in a $14.09 an hour minimum wage in fiscal year 2022.
“That is huge for this city,” Dawn Smolowitz, a recreation office coordinator and vice president of the CWA, told Tampa Bay Newspapers. “It’s the highest number of people that have benefited in this way in a contract in a very, very long time. And truthfully, we haven’t seen a 4% wage increase from the city in over 10 years. To be able to get two 4% increases in this contract for CWA was extremely positive.”
Smolowitz, who has worked for the city for about 25 years, said the progress toward achieving a $15-an-hour minimum wage will have a big impact on both current and future employees.
“In the last contract, we were only able to get to $12 as the starting salary,” she said. “So it’s going to benefit the city as a whole because they will be able to not only retain but hire people at a decent starting salary.”
The contract also increases shift differential pay and brings levels of vacation accrual, part-time sick leave benefits and tuition reimbursement to the citywide level.
Smolowitz said the city’s negotiating team, led by Human Resources Director Susan Sinz, proved that the administration is taking employee satisfaction seriously.
“Their willingness to work together taking a second look, and a third look and a fourth look at things to provide the input that was most valuable and necessary during these negotiations,” Smolowitz said of the talks that began in June.
‘We can always do better’
Smolowitz expressed concerns about employee satisfaction and overall morale earlier this year after a pair of longtime members of the administration — Public Works Director Brian Usher and Assistant City Manager Michael Staffopoulos — left and critiqued city leadership on the way out.
Usher, who retired in February after 12 years with the city, wrote in his exit interview that “there has been a shift over the past few years from the city I was hired into. I have heard from other long-term employees that ‘It’s not the same city anymore. They don’t care about us.’ There is a general feeling that City Hall does not understand what the employees from remote departments, who work on streets and get dirty, go through or experience.”
City Manager Henry Schubert disagreed that morale was a problem, but still sought to take the temperature of the organization’s 900-plus employees via an anonymous survey.
“We want to find out what our employees think,” Schubert told Tampa Bay Newspapers earlier this month. “We want to find out if there’s anything out there we can do better.”
Seventy percent of employees responded to the survey, yielding mixed results.
According to a summary, the following grades were presented to the administration:
• Access to tools: C+
• Access to training and development: B-
• Processes that support work: D-
• City Hall feels welcoming: C+
When asked if they know their mission statement, 36% of employees said no. However, 82% of respondents said they were proud to work for the city.
“I was encouraged by the results,” Schubert said. “I think by and large our employees see the city of Largo as a good place to work. We can always do better.”
Schubert said the input also helped in the contract negotiations, and he was exploring some flexibility on work schedules and evaluating the benefits program for non-union employees.
“There was also some input that we need to maybe upgrade and modernize some of our software, and we’re certainly doing that,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of technology initiatives currently underway and planned for the future, so that input’s always valuable to us.”
The city has also been in the midst of implementing a high-performance organization program that aims to empower employees down the chain with decision-making responsibilities.
Smolowitz, who was critical of the program’s implementation earlier this year, said city leadership is making strides toward improving communication.
“They are putting it out there for everybody to have a chance to be involved, which I think is wonderful,” she said. “An organization is only as successful as it can be when everybody is informed. And you can’t be successful, and you can’t be positive, if you don’t know what’s going on.”
She said Schubert also appears to be making an effort to engage with the general employees more.
“It’s good to see that the city manager is out and working not only with his management team but talking to some of the employees as he sees them,” she said.
She also praised the City Commission for agreeing to CWA’s request regarding a 4% pay increase in FY 2022, which makes employees feel like their voices matter.
“I think they (city leadership) are still moving in the right direction,” she said. “Will you get everybody on the same page all the time? Will morale be 100 percent perfect? I don’t think so. That’s just the nature of employees and personalities and sometimes lengths of service. But I think overall we’re in a really positive place with a really positive future for the city of Largo.”