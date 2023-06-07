LARGO — A change in leadership can be challenging in any industry, as a successor is apt to bring their own style, ideas and personality traits to the position.
To that point, changing police chiefs presents its own set of circumstances, as the incoming chief is tasked with keeping the status quo or cleaning things up, depending on the state of the department.
Fortunately for the Largo Police Department, the transition from outgoing Chief Jeff Undestad, a 33-year department veteran who spent the last decade as chief, to current Deputy Chief Mike Loux should be as seamless as possible. Loux is also a 30-plus year LPD veteran who’s been Undestad’s second in command since 2017, and they have been preparing for several months for Loux to be sworn in June 6.
“My goal was to do what (former chief) John Carroll did for me, so within the last year to six months I started shifting more responsibilities to Mike so when I finally go, my hope is that Mike’s transition will be seamless,” Undestad said during a sit-down interview alongside Loux on May 30. “He’s been very involved with the Pinellas chiefs and Tampa chiefs (associations), and the networking is very important for this role. So, when I step away my goal is he just changes offices, and he knows 99% of what he’s doing because he’s been doing it.”
Loux, a 55-year-old former Marine who joined LPD’s telecommunications department in 1992 before becoming an officer in 1995, said he knows his role is to continue the positive direction the state and nationally accredited department has achieved under his predecessor.
“I think one thing (Undestad) has done is bridged the gap between two different generations and I think my foot is firmly in the next generation,” Loux said, noting he shares a similar leadership style with his 59-year-old soon to be former boss. “The relationship between the police officers and the community was different 20 years ago than it is today, and the relationship between employers and employees is different now. … So my role is to make sure the community feels included as do the employees, and they feel heard.”
Loux said he plans to continue many of the successful community programs Undestad either founded or was heavily involved with, including Shop with a Cop, Chief’s Safety Day, and Officer Friendly reading to VPK kids, while adding some new ideas or putting a fresh spin on some old ones, including Coffee with a Cop.
“My goal is to make sure the legacy that he’s left continues on,” Loux said, adding, “the programs that he started that are successful and a benefit to the community will continue on, and we’ll have some new ones come through.”
Undestad said he hopes those family-focused programs form the backbone of his legacy.
“I never thought about it but a focus on community has always been a priority,” Undestad said, adding he’s the son of a police officer and basically “grew up” in the department. “Maybe selfishly I was looking for things that would benefit my kids, too, and show police as good people and positive role models.”
He also cited the hiring of 15 new officers, bringing the department’s total to 157 that he pushed for soon after he took command in 2013 as a highlight of his career.
“For my first official act, I negotiated a 15-officer staffing increase,” he said, noting Chief Carroll long recognized the need for more officers to patrol the third-largest city in the county. “Financially back then it just wasn’t practical, so when I became chief one of my first goals was to … get us more staffing.”
While he named “shedding of stress” as one thing he won’t miss about being chief, Undestad said he would miss many elements of leading the department, namely affecting positive change in people’s lives.
“I realized being police chief is about having the ability to make positive change in the department and the community,” he said, adding he knows Loux will continue leading the agency in that direction. “Mike’s been an amazing deputy chief, and I think he’s going to make a great chief and he’ll take this place to the next level.”
As for what’s next for the two chiefs, Loux said he will be focused on implementing and maintain the aforementioned programs and initiatives while preparing for LPD’s centennial anniversary next year.
“There will be a lot of internal, homegrown ideas,” he said of the plans for the yearlong celebration.
Meanwhile, Undestad said he’s taking the summer off and embarking on a couple of vacations before starting the newest chapter of his law enforcement career as a school resource officer in the fall.
“I went to SRO school last year, so I guess it all ties back into my caring for the kids and showing the different side of police work to our youth,” he said, adding, “Police chief is my title. It’s not who I am.”