Donor to match gifts to library foundation
LARGO — This holiday season a generous donor has stepped forward, once again, and will match all donations made to the Greater Largo Library Foundation through Dec. 31 up to $15,000.
Your donation to the library foundation will help maintain the programs and services of the library not funded by the city of Largo. The foundation supports multiple programs at the Largo Public Library as well as the expense of operating the Bookmobile.
For additional information or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit the foundation’s secure website at www.gllf.org or contact the foundation office at 727-586-7398.
Concert to feature marimba, violin
LARGO — Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will present the Vision Duo Sunday, Jan. 15, 3 p.m., as part of the church’s Art for Faith’s Sake concert series.
Britton-Rene Collins on the marimba and violinist Ariel Horowitz will present works by classical and contemporary composers including Bach, Piazzolla, and more as well as blues, tango, and excerpts from Carmen.
The concert is free. Attendees are requested to bring a pack of new adult-size socks for those with housing and financial difficulties.
The church is located at 455 Missouri Ave., Largo.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.