LARGO – City Commission members on May 17 celebrated the successes of Solid Waste team members at a recent skills competition.
Team members brought home five awards from the Florida Sunshine Chapter Road-e-o hosted by Lee County Solid Waste Management: Jason Gray, First Place Frontloaded; Evangelos Chatziemmanouil, First Place Mechanic; Tim Voorhees, Second Place Sideloader; Andrie Bonney, Second Place Rearloader, and a Rolloff award. Chatziemmanouil also was named Top Gun Mechanic.
All first and second place winners at the state competition will represent the state of Florida and the city of Largo at the Solid Waste Association of North America International Road-e-o Oct. 14-15 in El Paso, Texas.