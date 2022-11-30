St. Patrick Players to perform
LARGO — If you're looking for a way to begin your Christmas celebrations, join the St. Patrick Players to see the comedy “Halfway to Christmas” on Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10.
You'll meet a family of colorful characters who stir up lots of fun. Loads of laughs and a rollicking good time are provided as the Ambrose family discovers what it means to be a Christian in these modern and often troubling times.
The play will be performed Friday, Dec. 9, with general admission for $5 per ticket. On Saturday, Dec. 10, general admission will again be available. In addition, a VIP ticket that provides preferred seating and an after party with food and drink is available for $25 per person.
Doors open at 7 p.m. each night with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. St. Patrick Church Parish Hall is at 1507 Trotter Road in Largo. Please call David Ruppel at 727-560-0063 for tickets and additional information.
Largo school accepts $200 grant
Largo Middle IB World School received an Adopt-A-Class grant for $200 Nov. 8 from the North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association.
The grant will support the "ROAR" Store for learners who earn points for appropriate behaviors throughout the school day.
The grant was presented by NPCREA board member Maura Hedrich.
Richard is new downtown administrator
LARGO — Mark Richard has been hired as the new Downtown Administrator for the city of Largo.
City commissioners voted in September to create the position, which will be located within the Community Development Department’s Economic Development Division. It will oversee the development of business, industry and economic activity in downtown Largo.
Before moving to the Tampa Bay area this past spring, Richard was a long-time resident of Spokane, Washington, where he built a successful real estate career prior to serving as the government affairs director for his local Realtors and home builders trade associations. He served eight years on the Spokane Board of County Commissioners before leading the Downtown Spokane Partnership, where he led a nine-year revitalization program that attracted hundreds of millions of private investments into the housing, retail, and hospitality sectors.
Clayton to perform at Christmas fest
ALLIANCE, Ohio — Ginger Clayton of Largo will perform Dec. 8-10 at The University of Mount Union Christmas Festival, entitled "Shalom."
It will be held in the Brush Performance Hall on the university campus.