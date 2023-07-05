LARGO — Mayor Woody Brown and other city officials met with representatives of several downtown businesses last week to discuss the expansion of the West Bay district and the future of Ulmer Park.
The 90-minute meeting, held at the Bridge dance complex June 29, was attended by Brown, Special Events Coordinator Kara Piehl, Downtown Administrator Mark Richard as well as the owners of McGill Plumbing, Largo Feed and Pet Supply, Escape Nail Salon, and other business representatives.
The purpose of the meeting, according to officials, was to receive feedback on the future of the area, which is now experiencing rapid growth fueled by the relocation of Largo City Hall and several new projects.
“The main reason why we’re here today is to build relationships with you and start a dialogue and get some feedback … to help new and existing businesses grow,” Richard said to open the meeting.
Brown restated his deep ties to the West Bay district, where he has lived and owned his chiropractor business for more than 20 years. He noted the area is ready for a boom thanks to “a lot of construction downtown, both public and private projects … and I’m excited for all of it.”
The Horizon City Hall project is an $80 million-plus plan to bring two mixed-use buildings totaling more than 100,000 square-feet, plus 18,000-square-feet of ground-floor commercial space and a 300-space parking garage, to the 400 block of West Bay Drive. Another downtown project is Blue Skies, a 90-unit townhome complex with 18 units designated for affordable housing that’s opening on Ridge Road and Woodrow Drive. Sky View, a 16-unit town home project on West Bay, has seen all its units sell out in advance. There is a plan to build 276 apartments, plus 21,000-square-feet of retail space and 332 parking spaces, in the 500-600 block of West Bay. And a proposed mixed-use development at 280 West Bay would feature retail, restaurant and office space, including a rooftop bar, that is “currently going through the permitting process,” according to Piehl.
With all the expansion on the horizon, the officials told the group they want to work with local businesses to make sure everyone is on the same page about what they want to see take place in the district.
“Largo Central Park is the crown jewel of Pinellas County, and we’re hoping for the same downtown,” Piehl said. The city wants to reactivate Ulmer Park by hosting markets, music, holiday events and more at the centrally located pocket park. “We can do it, but we need your buy-in,” she said. “So, we want to hear from you.”
Those in attendance didn’t hesitate to offer their thoughts on what they would like to see happen in order to make the downtown district more vibrant, connected, and safe. That included holding the holiday parade and other similar city events on West Bay Drive, bringing a fresh market back to Ulmer Park and addressing the homeless situation.
“Are we spending enough to address the homeless situation?” McGill Plumbing owner Shane Wood asked. Brown said city officials have “been talking about the homeless challenges for years,” noting they have dedicated two police officers and two civilian liaisons to assist with the situation.
“Our strategy is to go above and beyond to get them a place to live, or to enforce the laws,” Brown said. He added that locating Safe Harbor, the county’s only homeless shelter, near the Largo line led to many of the issues the city is facing today. He added the city is “spending more money now to combat homelessness, directly and indirectly,” via projects like Blue Skies and by implementing more personnel.
While that topic took up much of the discussion, Piehl noted the city plans to active Ulmer Park in October, starting with “music and some small things.”
“December is going to be really big,” she said, noting they’re planning to host a Sensory Santa event at the park’s Gazebo for children with autism and other sensory processing disorders. She said some events at Ulmer could tie into events at nearby Largo Central Park, and there was a brief discussion about potentially building a pedestrian walkway over Missouri Avenue to connect both sides of West Bay Drive.
“It’s been discussed a lot, but there are significant hurdles, including cost and the location of the landing points,” Brown said while noting he would ultimately love to see a connector linking the two areas.
The meeting wrapped up with officials stating this was to be the first of many gatherings seeking public input, and they hope to see larger turnouts for future meetings to receive as much feedback as possible.
“We’d like to reach more businesses in the future, including those in the medical corridor,” said Richard, who joined the staff six months ago. He said the city went door-to-door handing out flyers to more than 50 businesses for this one. “But I thought the turnout was good and the feedback was positive, and I know the mayor is passionate about making this a regular thing, because it’s great to hear from them.”
For his part Brown said it was nice to see “everybody really encouraged and excited about what’s happening.”
“Obviously, there are some concerns that aren’t unique to Largo,” the mayor said. “But we’re dealing with it in a comprehensive manner, and it’s good to get direct feedback from residents and business owners.”
Regarding all the long-awaited developments happening downtown, Brown said, “People from around the county are talking about what’s happening in Largo, and that’s a good sign.”