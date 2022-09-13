LARGO — City commissioners voted 5-2 on Sept. 6 to reduce the property tax rate. They also unanimously approved the $309.7 million budget for fiscal year 2023.
The new millage rate, if approved during a second and final public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 21, will be 5.52 mills, a small decrease from the current 5.58 mills that the city administration was recommending.
However, because of a 13.1% spike in citywide property values now at $6.76 billion — the highest growth in more than a decade — homeowners are still likely to see a small increase in their annual bills.
Reducing the rate of 5.52 mills, or $5.52 of tax per $1,000 of taxable value, would still reflect a 10.95% increase. Therefore, a resident with a homesteaded property valued at $154,767 would pay about $20 more in taxes next year.
The new rate will generate about $35.1 million in revenue for the general fund, about a $3.7 million increase over last year.
The millage rate was one vote shy of being even lower.
Vice Mayor Michael Smith had said he was seeking to give residents a “little break” this year and pushed for a rate of 5.5 mills. His motion received four of seven votes and was initially thought to be sufficient. However, per state statute, that rate required five votes and a supermajority of the board, so the city attorney confirmed the motion was denied.
Mayor Woody Brown agreed with Smith that the time was right to reduce the rate.
He recommended 5.52 mills because it reduces residents’ bills but also keeps the general fund reserves within the city’s 20% goal over the next five years.
“It changes the initial fund balance for next year but still allows us to do everything that we plan to do with this coming budget,” he said.
Commissioner Jamie Robinson made a motion to set the rate at 5.52 and it passed 5-2, with Smith and Samantha Fenger voting no.
Budget approval
There was no disagreement about the proposed budget, which totals $309.7 million, of which $102.4 million is in the general fund.
“Major strategic initiatives in the proposed budget include continued investment in sustainability and resiliency,” management analyst Sean Lopez said, “including initiatives supporting affordable housing, homelessness and mental health services, code development, energy management for city facilities and significant investment in team member recruitment and retention.”
The budget is a nearly 18% increase from last year, but City Manager Henry Schubert said that is largely due to the fact that several major capital construction costs are planned for the coming year, such as the new $80 million mixed-use City Hall project.
The budget also includes 975 full-time equivalent positions, an increase of 11 over the previous year.
Among the new positions is a downtown administrator “to take over coordinating activities, design and business engagement.” Another notable change is the creation of an energy management program in the Public Works Department that will be led by a new energy program administrator.
A wide range of pay increases are also slated for general employees, firefighters, and members of the police department.
“I think we’re all moving in the right direction and you’re doing the right thing for our city,” Brown said.