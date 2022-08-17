LARGO — Anona United Methodist Church — for more than a decade touted as the oldest church in continuous use in Pinellas County — is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a yearlong schedule of events reflecting its multigenerational mission of giving back to the community.
“In facilitating this big celebration, we have things planned throughout the year, culminating in the special worship service commemorating 150 years on Sunday, Nov. 13,” said Jackie Evans, Anona’s director of missions and member of the church’s 150 Committee.
The church, located at 13233 Indian Rocks Road, plans activities and events including: packing 35,000 meals for 150 people via the Hope Villages food pantry in March; sewing 150 pairs of shorts and 150 dresses, plus creating 150 newborn kits for delivery to orphans in East Angola in September. There’s also plans to host a mentor training session and luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 10:30 a.m., when they hope to attract 150 new volunteers for local after-school programs, primarily at Ridgecrest and Anona elementary schools.
“Our hope is (the schedule) is a good reflection of what we’ve always been about, which has been giving back to the community, and not all about what’s going on with the church,” Evans said. “Of course, we want to celebrate internally. But we also want to give back, and we hope the schedule of events reflects that.”
Scheduled events also includes a Halloween Town food drive on Oct. 28, Campus Serve Days on Nov. 4 and 5, and recognition from the Largo City Commission, scheduled for Nov. 1. Additionally, the church plans to unveil a tangible representation of its dedication to the community via a new public playground.
“We really want this to be a place where families are cared for and belong,” said Pastor Casey McKinney, who’s heading Anona’s playground committee, pointing out the planned playground site near Wilcox Road. “So (we) wanted to have a playground on campus that forms a connection with the community.”
She said it was designed with input from kids and will include slides, swings, benches, shaded areas and a climbing wall, among other amenities.
“We’re in the middle of so many neighborhoods, all facing different ways, so how cool is it to have a place in the middle where kids, and parents, can come together?” McKinney said. “And they can walk to it, too. So, we want people to take advantage of it.”
A small groundbreaking ceremony for the playground is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m., and the official dedication is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 13, the date of the special service dedicated to celebrating Anona’s sesquicentennial anniversary.
McKinney said the church’s yearlong celebration isn’t just about making products and sharing material things but fostering relationships among the church’s past, present and future congregants.
“This summer, we want to connect our generations, youth, kids and adults, and we hope to foster conversations at home and among generations,” she said. “That’s what the church should be, all of us coming together and serving together.”
Executive Pastor Jeremy Herrington, who is leading the 150 Committee, agrees.
“Anona is a place where people come to worship, grow and serve together, with a focus on the families and the next generation,” he said. “We began in 1872 in a single wooden building, where the community would gather to worship each week. … Anona (Church) founded a school, which later became Anona Elementary School, that has been educating children for the last 50 years.”
Herrington also noted the church partners with area schools and mission groups that support families in the community. Those include Habitat for Humanity, Clothes to Kids and Hope Villages of America.
Meantime, Anona leadership stresses that while the church’s history is remembered and honored, it’s also important to look to the future.
“Our feeling is the church has to change,” Evans said, noting the coronavirus crisis helped grow the congregation via social media and livestreaming. “We started as a pioneer church and a hub of the community. We’ve always had traditional services, and we’ve continued to honor that, while adding contemporary services in the ’90s that spurred the completion of the newer sections of the building.
“We want people to feel at home here, because church means a lot of different things to different people. And we want them to walk away saying, ‘You know what? Church is a fun place to be.’”
For more information on Anona United Methodist Church and its 150th anniversary, visit www.anona.com.