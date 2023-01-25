LARGO — Once upon a time, Largo was home to one of the most popular renaissance festivals in all the land, annually drawing thousands of costumed guests seeking fun, frivolity, and, of course, turkey legs.
But in the early aughts, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, a sprawling show that transformed a muddy thicket behind the Largo Public Library into a modern-day medieval time, moved to Hillsborough County before landing in Dade City, leaving a gaping hole in the city’s special event calendar and many residents pining for its return.
David “DK” Koning, the 28-year-old owner of DK Farms and Nursery at 1750 Lake Ave. S.E., understood the impact the festival had in the community. So he decided to revive the popular Renn Fest by hosting the inaugural Pinellas Medieval Fair on Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, at his nursery/event space.
“The Renaissance Festival used to be in Largo, but it ended around 2004, and I know it was very popular,” Koning said. “Now there’s nothing like it in Pinellas, so I thought if I could do this right, I will be the big boy in town because it will be the only one around.”
Despite the fact he has no experience organizing such an event — he was a young kid during the height of the festival’s popularity — Koning’s confident he can pull it off thanks to his business and marketing skills.
“He’s been an entrepreneur since he was in elementary school in Madeira Beach,” said Koning’s mom, Peggy, as she watched her son work on the nursery’s wedding-ceremony section, set to debut soon. “He would sell pencils and gum to students for a profit, and then he turned to bike repairs and other things.”
Koning’s entrepreneurial spirit and love of working in his grandmother’s garden led to him purchasing the 3-acre property, located along a twisty road between 8th Avenue and Ulmerton Road, five years ago.
“We said you cannot purchase this property at 23 years old,” Peggy Koning said. “And he said if fail I can always start over again, because I’m only 23, I’m not married, and I have no kids. So, I’ll just start over.”
That attitude resulted in Koning, a Seminole High grad, gradually transforming the former junk yard and nursery into a multi-faceted event space, where he offers camps and kids tours, weekly wine tastings and yoga classes with goats, a petting zoo, seasonal holiday fare for Halloween, Easter, Christmas and more.
“The events are the business, not the day-to-day operations,” he said, noting that while he loves supplying feed, flowers, eggs, and plants to the masses, it’s the hayrides, haunts and egg hunts that pay the bills.
“I knew in order to get the real money I had to hold events, so I keep adding new ones all the time.”
Koning’s newest addition is the upcoming Pinellas Medieval Fair, an idea he came up with after meeting a member of a reenactment troupe at his place. “He was dressed in full garb, and we started talking and that’s how I came up with the idea,” Koning said, noting he might expand it to multiple weeks next year.
And while he knows many patrons will be happy to see the event’s return, he’s savvy enough to recognize that no matter how good it is, some people won’t be satisfied. And that’s what drives him to improve.
“I know 75% of them will love it as long as I meet a certain standard,” he said. “But I’m working for the other 25% who say, ‘It’s a mess, why are there leaves on the ground, why does it smell here, why is there no jousting?’ I won’t turn them around, but I want to, because they’re looking for improvements, so my goal is to fight for that 25%. Now that I have a vision and a desire to do this, I want to make it as big and the best it can possibly be.”