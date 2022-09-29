Largo assesses damage, begins recovery efforts

The City of Largo's Emergency Management Team is coordinating post-storm recovery efforts due to Hurricane Ian for our community. When possible, residents are asked to stay off the roads to allow crews to complete damage assessment and debris cleanup.
City facilities
All city facilities will remain closed to the public Thursday.
City Hall will be open to the public Friday.
Largo Recreation facilities will be closed Friday for storm cleanup, and plan to reopen regular hours Saturday.
The Largo Public Library's drive-thru service only will be open Friday and will reopen for regular hours Saturday.
Collections and Community Cleanup
City staff are staged to begin debris removal and repairs once it is safe to do so.
Regular Friday trash and recycling collection is pending review of Pinellas County's facilities.
Residents of impacted areas, that can safely do so, are asked to place debris such as yard waste, construction and demolition debris, and large electrical goods in separate piles within 10 feet of the curb in the right of way.
Only loose debris will be collected, bagged debris should not be placed on the public right-of-way.
Home Repairs and Permitting
Largo's Building Division is prepared to issue repair permits as soon as possible which includes the ability to issue repair permits away from City Hall, if necessary, and with or without access to electricity and permit processing software
In affected areas, tree removal and residential fence repair permits will be waived if application is made within 60 days of the event.
Commercial fence repair may require a permit and will be determined case by case.
Commercial and residential "total" fence replacement will require a permit.