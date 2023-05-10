LARGO — If you recently pulled into the Outback Steakhouse Plaza on East Bay Drive and found a new coffee shop at the south end of the parking lot, don’t worry, you’re not suffering from a lack of caffeine.
Addicted to the Bean, a popular St. Pete coffee and sandwich spot, recently opened a second location in the former home of the Haus Coffee Shop at 3690 E. Bay Drive.
Adam Cole said the quick transition from one java shop to another has been as seamless and cordial as possible.
“I was looking for an anchor store because the Isla del Sol store is more seasonal, so I was looking for a place that’s more consistent, business wise, and after I met with Rhonda, we hit it off right away,” Cole said of Haus owner Rhonda Bartz, who founded the shop in 2014 before opening a second location at 12199 Indian Rocks Road in 2020.
“She felt good about me, and I felt good about her and about the opportunity here,” he said.
According to Cole, after their initial meeting the transaction went “very quickly, six weeks from start to close, total; it was the Haus on Wednesday and the Bean on Thursday.”
After quickly installing his full menu, which includes signature coffees, sandwiches, and ice creams, Cole said he’s found his business is already being accepted by the loyal Haus customers.
“It was a concern,” he said, noting they offer discounts for veterans and plaza employees. “But we had confidence in what we built that people would take to us, and so far, that’s proven to be true. They like our new menu and our restaurant, and I haven’t heard any complaints from the regulars yet. And Rhonda has been very supportive of the change and of me.”
Cole said he plans to change the décor in the coming weeks in advance of a pair of grand opening events on May 27 and July 1.
“But everything has rolled out smoothly and we’re excited about the future,” he said.