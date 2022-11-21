LARGO — After the Packers forced two turnovers in the first five minutes of Largo’s Class 3M regional semifinal against the East Bay Indians, Coach Marcus Paschal jumped up and down yelling, “We play defense on this side of the bridge, too!”
The cheer was in reference to commentary leading up to the Nov. 18 game that touted the Hillsborough County power’s 10-1 record, 40 points per game offense and a defense that notched four shutouts this season. Meanwhile, Largo, an often overlooked and frequently undermanned Pinellas County squad that prides itself on winning ugly, racked up four regular season shutouts before blanking Northeast, 22-0, in the Class 3M regional quarterfinal at home Nov. 11.
In the latest playoff matchup, the Packers forced six fumbles and five punts, grabbed three interceptions and blocked two kicks as they stunned the Indians, 28-12. There was also a three-touchdown performance from senior quarterback Jeremy Thomas, as the Pack (9-2) head back to the regional finals for the first time in a decade and a half.
“All week we heard about their defense,” said a jubilant Paschal, who notched his first nine-win season at his alma mater. “But the thing that we take personal on this side of the bridge is we play defense at Largo. Anybody who’s ever covered us they know me, as a defensive guy, we’re gonna play defense.”
Indeed, the Packers stifled East Bay’s high-octane offense from the start of the chilly November night, forcing fumbles on their first two drives and riding an 8-yard touchdown run by Thomas and a blocked extra point to a 7-6 halftime lead. Largo then forced another fumble on the Indians’ first drive of the second half, and Thomas again scored from 8 yards out to give the Packers a 14-6 lead.
Clinging to a 14-12 edge entering the fourth quarter, Largo turned the tide with another defensive play, as standout senior linebacker Zayvion McCluster blocked an East Bay punt, and Thomas’ third touchdown run two minutes later led to a celebration not even a late-game sprinkler malfunction could douse.
The victory sets the Packers up for a postseason rematch with longtime preseason foe Jesuit in the Class 3M Region 2 final scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in Tampa.
“It’s huge,” Paschal said of the impending matchup with the defending state champs, which Largo held scoreless for much of the first half during their most recent preseason contest in August.
“I think Largo has only been to the third round three times since 2005, so this is big for our kids,” he said. “This week I challenged the defense, and they stepped up to the challenge. And we’ll be ready to go again next week.”