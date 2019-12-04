Holiday Stroll
The city’s annual Holiday Stroll will be presented Saturday, Dec. 7, 6 to 11 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The event will feature the city’s popular holiday light display, live entertainment including carolers, food and beverage vendors and a strolling market. Admission is free. Limited on-site parking costs $10. Parking cost at Largo High School is $5.
Holiday Lights in the Park will run Nov. 28 through Jan. 1, 6 to 11 p.m. The Ferris wheel and carousel also return this year. The cost is $5 per ride.
Also on Dec. 7, a Strolling Market will be presented from 4 to 9 p.m. at the park, where attendees will have an opportunity to do some holiday shopping from vendors.
For information, visit LargoEvents.com.
Santa Paws
Santa Paws will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Bring your pup to pose with Santa at the Largo Community Center. Onsite pet vendors, pet swag bags and a family photo with Santa will be sure to complete your holiday season. A food truck will be on site selling food items.
Breakfast with Santa
Breakfast with Santa will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, 9:30 a.m., at Southwest Recreation Center, 13120 Vonn Road, Largo.
Designed for ages 8 and younger, the event will feature Santa’s helpers serving up breakfast, helping with crafts and taking pictures. There will be a photo opportunity with Santa.
Preregistration is recommended and space is limited. Cost is $8 a child and $5 per adult through Dec. 2. After Dec. 2, cost is $10 a child and $8 per adult.
For more information, call 727-518-3125.
‘Cratchit Family Christmas’
Ever wonder what happened to Ebenezer Scrooge and the Cratchit family after the events of Charles Dickens’ 1843 classic tale, “A Christmas Carol”?
Author Paul Mast brings to life the main characters in a 70-minute, one-man performance Thursday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m., at the Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. Cost is $10.
Afterward the show, he will be available to sign copies of his book. Concessions will be available starting at 12:30 p.m.
North Pole Express
Children are invited to take the North Pole Express on a journey through the holiday lights in Largo Central Park, to get to the “North Pole” on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 14-15. The trains depart between 3 and 9 p.m.
Activities inside the North Pole include crafts, games, cocoa, cookie decorating, meeting Santa and more. Sleigh bells will be given to each child.
Children must be 1 and older to ride the train. Pregnant women and infants are not permitted to ride. They may be escorted by foot to the North Pole; however, wristbands are required for every person attending the event. Pre-registration is required.
Cost is $25 per person.
New this year is the North Pole After Dark Ride for adults only. Adults will board the train to the North Pole to experience a date-night experience. Enjoy wine, chocolate and more.
To purchase a ticket, visit playlargo.com or call 727-587-6720.
Elves Workshop
The Largo Teen Volunteers are putting together an Elves Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave.
Children will play games and create presents to give away to the special people in their lives. The little elves will enjoy tasty themed treats and leave with a special present.
No membership card is required; however, pre-registration is recommended by Dec. 9.
Cost is $4 per person.
‘Santa’s Holiday Revue’
“Santa’s Holiday Revue” will be presented Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive.
The fast-paced musical takes an around-the-world tour of the dances, songs and stories from Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and many more. Students will sing, clap and tap along as they learn new and old traditions, customs and folklore.
Tickets are $8.50 for adults and $7.50 for children. A family four-pack is $26.
Call the box office at 727-587-6793 to purchase tickets.
Largo Old Fashioned Christmas Parade
The Old Fashioned Christmas Parade will roll through the streets of downtown Largo once again Saturday, Dec. 21, starting at noon.
The route will start and finish at First Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. After traveling six blocks down Fourth Street, the route heads east on Seventh Avenue Southwest, continues back north on Second Street Southwest and then heads west on First Avenue Southwest.
The parade starts promptly at noon, and food trucks will be available along First Avenue near Ulmer Park. The parade route will be closed to traffic from 11:30 a.m. until about 1:30 p.m.
The parade was started nine years ago by local hairdresser and community activist Joseph Stefko, who was killed in a 2015 motor vehicle accident.
For more information, visit facebook.com/largoparade or call 727-518-1967.
‘Elf the Musical, Jr.’
“Elf the Musical, Jr.” will be presented Saturday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive.
Based on the holiday film, the fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.
Tickets are $8.50 for adults and $7.50 for children. A family four-pack is $26.
Call the box office at 727-587-6793 to purchase tickets.