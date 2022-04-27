LARGO — A proposal to develop the long-vacant 500 and 600 blocks of West Bay Drive downtown into a mixed-use apartment complex continues to inch forward.
On April 19, city commissioners unanimously voted to allow staff and the city attorney to formalize a development agreement, so it can be considered by the city Planning Board and the commission.
Property Markets Group and local developer Gary Tave are seeking to construct a 277-unit multifamily complex with commercial and public gathering spaces on the ground floor. The project would also include an internal parking garage on each block.
For several years, Tave worked to construct a similar project on his own. That development, West Bay Lofts, was to have 123 market-rate apartments above retail space. Financing, however, proved difficult and the project could never get off the ground.
A new version of the project was revived when Tave teamed up with PMG, a national real estate development firm with extensive resources. It has offices in Miami and Manhattan, and has recently worked on projects in St. Petersburg and Sarasota.
Even with PMG on board, the proposal has faced challenges to make it financially feasible.
The 2.76-acre property in the West Bay Drive Community Redevelopment District only allows for 30 units per acre. The city is also allowing 15 more per acre because of the addition of a public gathering space and electric vehicle charging stations.
However, that totals only about 124 units, far less than what is needed, according to Katie Cole of the Hill Ward Henderson law firm, which is representing the developers.
For many months, Cole said they have worked with the city attorney, administration and planning staff to reach a solution.
So, to achieve the more than 150 units needed, Largo Planning Manager Alicia Parinello said the developers will be the first to utilize a recently adopted density averaging ordinance, which allows a transfer of development rights from contiguous parcels to support the proposed density and intensity.
The measure allows the developer to negotiate with neighboring property owners in order to transfer underused density.
“I know it’s a different project than what you approved in 2019 that only had the 125 units, but rest assured the proposed project and the final project will be one that you would be proud of if we can proceed at this time,” Cole said.
Parinello said the city has not yet received the agreements between the developer and property owners who are transferring their rights over.
One of those property owners might be the city itself, which is in the midst of a $58 million plan to construct its new mixed-use City Hall next door on the 400 block of West Bay Drive.
“The city may elect to average over the unused density from the Horizon West Bay City Hall site (400 block) to this adjacent site (500/600 blocks) to encourage redevelopment of the site,” Parinello wrote in an email to Tampa Bay Newspapers. “However, this would need to be approved by City Commission at a future meeting.”
In fact, all the agreements would need commission approval, as will the development agreement.
The agreement limits the building height to six stories, requires construction of a prominently located public gathering/outdoor seating area along West Bay Drive, and orders the developer to conduct a traffic study. The developer has also agreed to install Level 2 charging stations at 20% of parking spaces.
In Tave’s original development agreement with the city, he had until June 2019 to begin construction and until February 2021 to complete West Bay Lofts. If he didn’t meet the deadline, the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency had the right to repurchase the 500 block, which it sold to Tave for $200,000 in 2015.
In light of the new project, commissioners, sitting at the CRA board, voted to extend the deadline with new milestones that must be met.
Therefore, the developer has one year to obtain a development order and must submit its application for a building permit within 16 months. If these milestones are not met, the CRA has the right to repurchase the property for $200,000.
Cole said the timelines, which are tight for the private sector, shows the developers’ commitment to the project, adding they hope to have construction completed within 30 months.