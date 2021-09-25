LARGO — The city’s effort to construct a new teen area in Largo Central Park received a funding boost Sept. 7 when the Police And Kids Foundation Inc. pledged $50,000 to the cause.
The president of the foundation happens to be the city’s Community Standards manager, Tracey Schofield, who is also a former police officer.
In a memo to city staff, Schofield said the donation was to further the nonprofit’s cause of providing positive opportunities and interactions with youth.
Commissioner John Carroll thanked Schofield “for seeing a need and figuring out a way to bring us funding to help solve our problem.”
The problem Carroll referred to is a concern from parents who said some teenagers were using playgrounds designed for younger children and causing safety concerns.
The concerns led to a proposed ordinance that stated that no one older than 12 would be allowed in designated child play areas unless he or she is a parent, guardian, or temporary custodian caring for a child.
Commissioners Eric Gerard and Jamie Robinson had concerns of their own about getting law enforcement involved and the negative effect it could have on teens.
Ultimately, the commission voted against the new regulation, but urged staff to move forward on Gerard’s suggestion to find a teen area at Central Park.
The new area was proposed to be to the east of parking lot 3, which is surrounded by the Historic Feed Store and the playground.
Robinson, who serves as liaison to the city’s Youth Leadership Council, said Parks and Recreation officials met with the council to go over different options for the area.
“The greatest thing about it is they are absolutely allowing the teens to design … what this area should look like,” Robinson said. “So the hope obviously is that it’s going to be a functional, usable area to do and solve the problem we’re seeing out there.”