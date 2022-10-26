LARGO — Two candidates are running for Seat 2 and two for Seat 5 on the Largo City Commission.
The race for Seat 2 features former commissioner Curtis Holmes against political newcomer Maria Kadau.
Tampa Bay Newspapers recently asked the candidates to share their views about a variety of issues. First, we asked them to provide some basic information.
Maria Kadau
- Years in Largo: 19 1/2
- Age: 48
- Education: Bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and Philosophy–Salisbury University in Maryland; Combat Medic & Mental Health Specialist–US Army National Guard, various
- Occupation: Realtor
- Website: www.maria4largo.com
- Campaign funds raised: $12,785
Curtis Holmes
- Years in Largo: 44-plus
- Age: Not provided
- Education: “A lot”
- Occupation: Not provided. His website says he is licensed insurance agent since 1975 and the owner of First Southeast Insurance Services Inc.
- Website: www.holmes4largo.com
- Campaign funds raised: $12,690
Why are you running for office?
Kadau: I am running for office because we need new representation. I love Largo and I don’t want us going backward. Our city, 83,000 strong and getting stronger, deserves better than recycled candidates who’ve spent decades in politics. I’ve been watching from the sidelines from multiple angles — as a parent, as a Realtor, and as a community leader — and knew I could do this. I’m knowledgeable, competent and a fresh, strong voice offering a well-rounded work/life/military background. While we may not always agree 100%, I can assure voters that I will listen and value their ideas.
Holmes: Tired of all the wokeness in City Hall and decisions that are obviously being made by a select group of staff.
What makes you the best candidate for commission seat 2?
Kadau: What sets me apart is my unique work/life/military background, coupled with extensive community service, volunteering with various advisory boards, Rotary, Largo High, Pinellas Education Foundation and more. I am passionate, speak my mind independently, and I am known for good rapport and effectiveness. I’ve worked hard these past few months meeting residents, business owners. I’ve earned the endorsement of our firefighters, police and workers unions over my opponent (who they previously had supported in past elections), indicating a clear shift in confidence to me. I have also earned support from colleagues, elected officials from both parties, and 30+ small businesses.
Holmes: Experience. I know how to get things done and know my priorities are the taxpayers of Largo and always have been. I’m also keenly aware of the games City Hall plays.
What do you think is Largo’s biggest immediate challenge and how would you address it?
Kadau: Mounting crisis with homelessness. Largo’s specific challenge is that they arrive at Safe Harbor from elsewhere, then start migrating throughout our city, at our library, at our parks, and on our streets — a huge strain on first responders who keep picking up same people, dropping off at same places or using a bus program to connect to loved ones elsewhere. Those needing permanent supportive housing may have mental problems or drug and alcohol abuse. Continual investment, data analysis, reporting and accountability, and ongoing coordination is crucial. Also, Safe Harbor should be used as a permanent address for job applications.
Holmes: The priorities are skewed. Instead of fixing three much in need fire stations, we’re building our version of the Taj Mahal on West Bay Drive — a building we don’t need.
What do you think will be Largo’s three most pressing issues over the next three years?
Kadau: 1) Continued investment in stormwater management and infrastructure that increase our capacity and reduce inflow of rainwater and groundwater into our sanitary sewer system and overflows caused by rain events, and quickly, as we have corroded metal piping throughout the city; 2) Affordable housing. Home ownership is now out of reach for many families, and rentals have soared in some cases, more than a mortgage payment. People's budgets are stretched, and we have huge, unmet need with waiting lists; 3) Downtown blight abated. New Downtown Manager must make sure that the investment that we’re putting in provides excellent ROI.
Holmes: Money-Money-Money.
Do you think the city should continue exploring the sale of the property next to the Central Park Nature Preserve to Porter Development? Why or why not?
Kadau: NO. I have an entire page on my website dedicated to reasons why. Exciting idea, wrong location. The building is 170,000 square feet, the size of a super Walmart, 1,500-space parking lot, plus more paved over land for dozens of outdoor courts. This land was donated in 1997 to be used as an “extension of our parks system” adjoining Largo Central Park and part runs through the Nature Preserve, impacting environment and wildlife. I support leaving the land in a natural state, ideally protected and preserved from future development. We made a promise back then, we should keep it.
Holmes: No! Good project, wrong location. But like I said, the city priorities are skewed. Cities and counties are trying to acquire more parkland. Largo wants to sell it … weird.
What is your position on development in Largo?
Kadau: I believe in responsible, common-sense development, especially after what south Florida just went through with Ian. What makes sense in one area of our city may not in another part. I will consider each project at its own merit, as compared to location, surrounding neighbors, impact on drainage and sewage, environmental concerns, zoning, target audience, density, etc. I’ll ask questions and express concerns either way of course, those who know me say it’s my nature to ask “why”. If it makes sense, I’ll most likely be in favor. If not, as in the Porter project, I’ll be against.
Holmes: A Catch 22 question ...
What are three ideas you have to address affordable housing and homelessness?
Kadau: Creative examples — St. Pete has a mixed-use retail and workforce housing project in Coquina Key. And a pair of hotels right off Ulmerton Road in “Clearwater” are being converted to workforce and affordable housing apartments called Pelican Lake, thanks to rezoning from commercial to multifamily, and developers had to purchase an adjacent retention pond to get the necessary density per acre. Ideas Largo adopted from our 2021-22 committee — Increasing our Home Improvement and Home Repair Program, expanding partnerships with Habitat for Humanity and local agencies for connections to higher paying jobs, and increasing the tiered maximum amounts for down payment assistance Sold-on-Largo.
Holmes: These are two areas Largo is less than a minor player. Housing, we work with Habitat for Humanity and subsidize some loans/grants, but homelessness is mostly the bailiwick of county, state and federal.
The cost of the city’s new mixed-use municipal complex, Horizon West Bay, rose to more than $80 million. Do you think the city was correct in forging ahead and do you think the investment will be worth it?
Kadau: We’ve spent two years on this issue. Current city hall was not worth to renovate; yes, Horizon is grossly over budget. But we are not going backward. Largo is the fourth-largest city in Tampa Bay. Our 83,000 residents deserve a thriving, vibrant downtown. I envision a safe, walkable area with restaurants, specialty shops, breweries, plenty of parking. Vote YES on the charter amendment regarding Horizon’s five-year lease extension so we can attract quality tenants. There is zero downside; however, a NO vote only hurts Largo and other small businesses who are desperately waiting for this. Any business owner understands this.
Holmes: During citizens’ comment in March, I said the building couldn’t be built for the proposed budget even with the 5% inflation factor. Not enough space to properly respond more than this, except to say I was correct.