LARGO — The overhaul of Rosery Road is moving to its second phase and it may include a feature not found anywhere else in the city: a roundabout.
The first leg of the reconstruction project — from Pinellas Trail to Missouri Avenue — began in 2018 and included roadway improvements, a multimodal path, and new midblock crossings.
Roadway modifications in front of Walmart, from Missouri Avenue to the Walmart truck entrance, would later be added to the project that was completed in 2022.
City engineers and consultants are now working on the design of Phase 2, from Teakwood Village to Eagle Lake Park. Construction on the roughly $12.4 million project is expected to commence later this year or early next year.
“We are very excited about Phase 2 because it’s going to be a crowning achievement to be able to connect a walking/biking path from Eagle Lake Park to the Pinellas Trail,” Engineering Services Director Jerry Woloszynski told city commissioners during a work session Feb. 14.
The 1.1-mile project will do so by providing a multiuse path separated from the roadway on the south side of Rosery Road. It will also include midblock crossings and sidewalks on the north side of Rosery Road that will be widened to 5 feet.
Barry Westmark, a senior engineer for the city, said that the recommended design includes safety improvements by realigning the roadway and medians while preserving left-turn lanes for apartment complexes.
Commissioner Jamie Robinson, who lives along the stretch of road, said it was “very exciting to see some changes on Rosery Road.”
He uses the crosswalk at Betty Lane and Rosery a couple of times a week and urged staff to consider flashing beacons for the new midblock crossings.
“I think one time in my 20-something years of living in that house have I ever had anyone stop at that intersection for me to cross,” he said.
Roundabouts
The suggestions that received the most attention were potential roundabouts at Lake and Highland avenues, which would be the first ones in the city.
Commissioners Eric Gerard and Robinson have been vocal proponents of the traffic-calming measures and have recently urged staff to include them into future road projects.
Pinellas County has few traffic circles and the design of its most notable one, on Clearwater Beach, has been harshly criticized over the years.
Therefore, Westmark said the future of roundabouts in the city could hinge on the success of the first ones installed, so it was key to get it right.
He said the conservative approach would be to start with one at Lake Avenue, which is a four-way stop that has less traffic than the signalized intersection at Highland Avenue.
“When we put a roundabout in Largo, I think we need to knock it out of the park,” Mayor Woody Brown said. “And I think at Lake and Rosery is a no-brainer. Everyone will appreciate that roundabout from day one.”
Brown said one at Highland could work as well, but it presents more challenges.
Robinson said he would like to see a roundabout at Highland Avenue because it would also decrease congestion caused by the traffic signals.
But safety posed the greatest concerns for commissioners -- especially for the students of the nearby Pinellas Academy of Math and Science who may not be familiar with traffic circles and how to cross them.
Commissioner Donna Holck added that traffic also backs up from the school during dropoff and pickup.
“I don’t see how that (a roundabout) could possibly work in that timeframe,” she said.
Gerard said he understood the concerns, but they would be safe if done well.
“If it’s designed properly, that would not be an issue,” he said, adding that they also slow traffic. “There would be safe islands in there and the traffic would yield to pedestrians.”
Having two roundabouts on the same road would also help educate people how they work and drivers could become more accustomed to them, he said.
Plus, they look better than traffic signals or mast arms, which Pinellas County is considering as part of a project to overhaul Highland Avenue.
“If we’re talking about beautification and making the city more pleasant, roundabouts kill it,” he said.
The county’s project for Highland Avenue is currently scheduled for 2025-26, so Woloszynski recommended the city add the Lake Avenue roundabout into the budget and then prepare the Highland intersection in an effort to partner with the county later.
Eliminating the need for a mast arm could save the county hundreds of thousands of dollars, so Woloszynski said it’s possible the county would contribute to funding the roundabout.
The extra funding could be helpful because roundabouts will require real estate acquisitions at the intersections, Westmark said.
The city is also getting funding help from Forward Pinellas, the county’s land use and transportation planning agency, which awarded Largo a $1 million Complete Streets construction grant for the project in 2020.
The agency’s executive director, Whit Blanton, happened to be on hand for the discussion and said he, too, supports roundabouts.
“Anything we can do to make the road safer and reduce the severity of crashes, which is what these do, we’re in favor of,” he said.
He added that the Department of Transportation is installing more roundabouts around the state and one is under construction at Alt. 19 and Florida Avenue in Palm Harbor.
When completed next year, Blanton said it will be a good example of how roundabouts fit in with the Pinellas Trail, which is next to it.
“I think design solves everything,” he said. “A really good design can make them work, but you’ve got to be really careful about the context.”