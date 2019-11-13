LARGO — Largo and Kami City, Japan, may be more than 7,000 miles apart, but the two cities have never been closer.
That was evident Nov. 9 when 22 visitors from the small town in the mountains of southern Japan gathered with Largo Lions Club members and local dignitaries to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the sister city agreement that has forged a special, enduring relationship for generations.
“For 50 years, friendships have been made that will last forever,” said George Feaster, a 60-plus-year member of the Lions Club who has been the driving force behind the bond.
In 1969, the Lions established their first twin club with the Lions Club in Tosayamada, which merged with the town of Kahoku and the village of Monobe in 2006 to form the city of Kami. The city and high school followed the club’s lead and also established relationships with the Japanese town that is home to about 26,000 people.
“I can hardly imagine how they could start this project without mobile phones, internet and email,” said Kenji Hirata, consulate general of Japan for Florida, during the event at the Central Park Performing Arts Center that included exchanges of gifts and a re-signing of the covenant between the two cities. “And the trans-Pacific flights were not as common as they are now today. At a time when distance was overwhelming, people certainly encountered difficulties we cannot imagine in today’s globalized world. Despite these challenges, the sister city relationship grew over time because of the hard work of citizens.”
One of the men who overcame those challenges is Takashi “Shane” Yoshida, one of the signers of the covenant that bonded the two cities five decades ago and a gracious host to many American visitors over that span.
“This is the third time I’ve come to visit here,” said Yoshida, who was given the nickname Shane by Feaster because he was a fan of the classic Western film. “This time I’ve come just to see my old friends. No shopping. No sightseeing. Only my friends.”
As if on cue, Yoshida spotted one of those old friends, Barbara Thornton, the former principal at Largo High School who he hosted 27 years ago.
Thornton was the principal of the school for 14 years when she helped start what would also become a special relationship with Yamada High School that has led to hundreds of exchange visits.
“It (the sister city relationship) is really thanks to people like Shane, who helped us in the town,” said Thornton, who showed Yoshida a photo of the pair during her visit 27 years ago.
Learning experiences
Tomohide Nishimura, a 31-year-old chiropractor, said the bond between Largo and Yamada high schools has led to valuable experiences for both Japanese and American students, who returned from a visit to Kami in June.
“Students from Kami City don’t know other parts of the world, only Kami City,” he said. “So it’s going to expand their world and be nice for their future.”
Mayor Woody Brown and his family hosted Nishimura during the five-day trip that included a busy slate of activities, including visits to city facilities, parks, schools, businesses and attractions.
“About 10 years ago I was first elected to the City Commission and I got a call from Mr. George Feaster and he told me that I had to host somebody coming from Japan that didn’t speak any English. So I figured that’s just what you had to do as a new commissioner. Jenny (Brown’s wife) and I had a 1-year-old son who is now 11, and it was fun,” Brown said while holding back tears. “We made some great friends.”
Brown said the experience benefits the host families as much as the visitors, and that Nishimura has even offered to host Brown in the future.
“We enjoy learning about different cultures and the way different countries are,” he said. “My kids are 11 and 9 now, so it’s really important for them to see how the rest of the world operates and to see that our customs and cultures are a little bit different.”
Following the Lions’ lead
The long-lasting relationship would not have been possible if not for the two Lions clubs, which were honored at the Nov. 9 celebration by Lions International Director Geoffrey Wade.
“It is not very often that we have the opportunity to recognize 50 years of service, and to be able to do it for two clubs and not just one is an extra special event,” said Wade, who presented the leader of the clubs with a presidential certificate of appreciation from Dr. Jung-Yul Choi, the international president of Lions Clubs International.
Feaster has worked hard to keep the bond strong and his enthusiasm hasn’t waned, according to his daughter Belinda Lauderdale, who traveled to Japan in 1983.
“My father has such a passion for the Lions Club and for all the Japanese. He’s a great man,” she said. “He just knows how to draw people into it and it’s a great experience.”
Largo Lions Club President Kim Feaster, George’s wife, has also worked for the past 20 years to continue the relationship.
“With this relationship, and being a Lion, and the relationships we make with people all over the world, I really feel like our world is small,” said Feaster, while presenting the gift of a glass globe to her Japanese counterpart, Kiyoshi Kawazoe.
“We hope to continue our friendship forever,” he said.