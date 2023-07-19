LARGO — For more than 60 years, residents and visitors in north-central Florida have enjoyed Coney Island Hot Dogs’ “world famous footlongs."
The first Coney Island restaurant opened in Brooksville in 1960and became popular for its steamed footlong hot dogs and buns. Eventually, the business expanded to locations in Zephyrhills, Bushnell, Crystal River and Wildwood.
Restaurateurs Sally, John and son Carter Lee purchased the business in 2014 with a plan to expand further, while staying true to the mission of providing a great-tasting, affordable meal the whole family can enjoy. Carter Lee recently opened the first Coney Island Hot Dogs in Pinellas County — at 7733 Ulmerton Road in Largo.
He said the reception to his family’s Florida-famous hot dog joint has been phenomenal.
“We’re the oldest hot dog restaurant currently operating in Florida, and we thought this would be a great opportunity for us to bring our famous Detroit-style Coney dogs down here to Pinellas County,” Lee said on a busy Sunday afternoon before closing.
Lee said he “grew up in a restaurant booth,” as his father had a hand in starting several Tampa area establishments, and his local partner, Rick Nichol, is another longtime restaurateur.
“We’ve found that Coney dogs do great in places where people are looking to feed large families on small budgets,” he said, noting they use skinnier dogs than some establishments “because they cost less and they cook quicker.”
Lee noted they have kept Vienna beef and Nathan’s brand dogs on the menu as a courtesy to the loyal customers of the location’s prior occupant.
But he added those items might get phased out once patrons get accustomed to Coney Island’s signature styles, including taco dogs, gator dogs, corndogs and more.
“Everybody does their own thing, whether it’s wings or pizza or hot dogs,” Lee said. “We do our own thing here at Coney Island Hot Dogs, and we hope people are going to like it and support us. And so far, the reaction has been phenomenal.”