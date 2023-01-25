LARGO — For the second time in six years, the city is purchasing new permitting software that staff says will make developers, architects, contractors, engineers and homeowners happy.
City commissioners voted 7-0 on Jan. 17 to award a $2 million contract to Tyler Technologies Inc. for the software that will replace the city’s current system eTrakit, which was implemented in 2016.
“It will provide much-needed change not only to our organization but to our community,” said Danielle Weissberger, IT project manager for the city.
Weissberger said Community Development’s system also supports the Engineering, Environmental Services and Fire Rescue departments.
It is used for permitting, land-use development review, business tax receipts, code enforcement, fire inspections and more. The new software will increase efficiency through a user-friendly interface and allow departments to collaborate easier, Weissberger said.
Community Development Director Cheryl Reed said the system is vital to the city of Largo.
“In 2021, the city processed over 124,000 permits, over 3,600 business tax receipts, and over 17,000 code enforcement cases and over 77,000 inspections,” Reed said. “As of today, Trakit encapsulates over $1.5 million records for the previously mentioned city departments.”
Unfortunately, eTrakit has not been properly maintained by its parent company, the resources to keep it running are increasing, and the “system is performing at a subpar level,” she said.
“This slows down the day-to-day functioning … it limits our potential and creates frustration and confusion for both city staff as well as members of the public,” Reed added.
The new software can help address those problems, Weissberger said.
Are you sure this time?
Commissioner Jamie Robinson said he’s pleased those problems are being addressed.
“I know a lot of contractors that I speak to on a regular basis who hate working with the city of Largo for that specific reason — because the permitting process is brutal, it’s slow, all the things I’m sure you guys want to fix,” he said.
However, the claims about fixing them sound familiar, he said, recalling the optimism from staff about moving to eTrakit six years ago.
“My concern is that I’ve been around long enough to remember this same excitement six years ago,” Robinson said. “So I want to make sure that we have those assurances in place, so we’re not going to be six years from now … having this same conversation.”
Weissberger said the project and company are an upgrade.
The new software is user-friendly, there is a mobile version for code enforcement officers and the customer service is far better, she said.
She added that the city of Pinellas Park has used it since 2015 and larger municipalities, such as Los Angeles County use it.
The superior system comes at an added expense, however.
For eTrakit, the initial cost was less than $1 million and the recurring cost was $57,000.
For Tyler Technologies’ software, the expense in the first year will be $995,000, which includes implementation. The recurring annual costs for the following years will be about $265,000, but that includes updates and support that eTrakit did not provide.
And it is expected to last 15 years.
Commissioner Chris Johnson, owner of Piper Fire Protection, said he’s all-too familiar with the challenges of software, so he understands the need for a change.
“Making an IT choice is the hardest decision,” he said. “I think I’m one for seven as a company owner making the right IT solution. It’s probably the most difficult thing you can do.”