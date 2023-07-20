LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will conduct a free hybrid workshop Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive., Meeting Room Jenkins B. It also will be presented online.
This two-hour hands-on training will be presented by Patricia Charpentier.
The 15 minutes of the program will include the society’s general meeting.
Registration is only required for Zoom attendees: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqcOuvrzkiHtbHl9fjiJlf1G3ttzDAEd9N or go to www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar