LARGO — PawFest 2023 drew a large crowd to Largo Central Park on April 16, as dozens of men, women, children and their best four-legged friends roamed the park grounds on a sweltering Sunday afternoon.
In addition to the canine-themed vendors and rescue organizations, the 17th edition of event hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Largo/Mid-Pinellas featured a car show, food trucks, and the highlight of the day, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Largo Police Department’s K-9 unit.
More than a dozen current and past LPD K-9 handlers, including current Belleair Police Lt. Randall Chaney, were recognized on stage by LPD Dept. Chief Michael Loux, who noted the department’s canine unit started in 1973 with one officer, K-9 King, and has had 26 handlers during its 50-year history.
“They add a high-energy dimension to patrol operations,” Loux said of the highly trained canines, adding they assist with narcotics detections, missing persons and items, and other high-risk situations.
The recognition was followed by crowd-pleasing performances by several members of LPD’s four K-9 units.
Prior to the event, Kiwanis’ Ele Fox said they hoped to grow PawFest every year by including things like the car show and the K9 presentation.
“We want to grow and expand and make it bigger every year,” Fox said a week before the event, noting PawFest is a “family friendly event that truly features something for everyone.”
Growth is always good, but based on the crowds, PawFest will always belong to the dogs.