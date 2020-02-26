LARGO — The City Commission has selected its nine-member Charter Review Committee for 2020 that will be charged with examining and recommending changes to the city charter as it sees fit.
A committee of city residents is chosen every seven years to review and recommend changes to the charter.
The city’s charter serves as the "Constitution" for Largo's government, providing the framework for city operations such as approving a tax rate, electing city commissioners and selling or leasing city property. Voters have the ultimate say in what goes into the charter.
The commission selected seven members and two alternates at its Feb. 18 meeting.
Twenty-four city residents applied to serve on the committee, registering online before the city’s Feb. 14 deadline.
The seven members making up the committee as selected by the commission are: Ernest Bach, Julie Daniels, Beverly Gatewood, Melissa Honeycutt, Maria Kadau, Neil McMullen and Bret Shortridge.
The two alternates are Rowland Johnson and Daniel Ruffner.
The committee held its first official meeting Feb. 25 at City Hall.
Unlike the city’s previous two committees, members won’t have to dedicate an entire year to the process, said City Attorney Alan Zimmet at the City Commission’s Feb. 4 meeting.
“When I first started, the charter hadn’t been reviewed for 25 years,” he said. “So the first time that we did a charter review, it was a very extensive process where the committee met at least once a month for over a year to review every detail of the charter.”
Since the 2013 committee went through each article of the charter, city officials say it won’t be necessary for this year’s committee to do it again.
“We’re really looking for people to make proposed changes rather than just sitting there with the committee and going sentence by sentence,” he said.
The committee will examine changes staff and commissioners are recommending, and changes that were recommended last time but not approved by the voters.
The committee will also seek out ideas from groups such as unions, the Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce, and homeowners associations, Zimmet said.
Committee members agree to attend at least five monthly meetings and possibly more if needed.
Zimmet said the process also needs to be expedited in order to make it on the November ballot.
“If we don’t make it for the November 2020 election, then any changes would either have to go on a special election, which would be rather expensive, or we’d have to wait till November 2022,” he said.
The committee’s recommendations will be presented July 7 to the City Commission, which will vote on what to put on the ballot.