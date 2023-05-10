City certified as pet-friendly
LARGO — The city has been certified as a pet-friendly community because of its various programs and policies.
The city earned its certification through the Better Cities For Pets program from Mars Petcare.
“The city of Largo is pleased to have earned city certification through the Better Cities for Pets program, showcasing our efforts and commitment to our four-legged residents,” said Mayor Woody Brown.
Largo has several programs and policies to support a pet-friendly community, such as its Dog Bone Run Dog Park, Northeast Paw Park, pet-friendly nature parks and trails, its honoring of Largo Police K-9 officers, pet-friendly events such as Soggy Doggy and PawFest, partnerships with animal shelters and pet waste-cleanup campaigns.
Visit Largo.com/ForPets to learn more about services available for pets.
Commission celebrates heritages
LARGO — City commissioners celebrated Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and also the city’s “team members of the quarter” during a May 2 meeting.
May was recognized as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month through a proclamation, joining in national recognition and awareness of over 22 million Americans who identify as AAPI. Aileen Carey, community engagement specialist, also shared how the city will be recognizing this community during the month of May.
The commission also celebrated eight team members for their dedicated service to the community by exemplifying, contributing to, and upholding the city’s mission, vision and values:
• Jose Correa, a public works driver, was recognized for his actions in March when a fellow driver began experiencing a medical emergency. Correa called emergency services and stayed with his co-worker until medical help arrived.
• Shannon Tedford and Jessica Moss, police-record techs, were cited for their work and dedication to the body-worn camera project, gathering information by visiting other agencies and ensuring officers had the proper training and equipment.
• Alison Libby, Recreation Office coordinator, was nominated as being “truly the jack of all trades (who) goes above and beyond to support each teammate onsite with their task.”
• Mitch Boling, firefighter/EMT with Largo Fire Rescue, was cited for efforts during Hurricane Ian. Boling was assigned to staff a storm unit when a 10-year-old boy who was out in the storm because he was “bored” approached him and other personnel. Boling walked the boy home to ensure his safety.
• Matt Butler, assistant building official in Community Development, was cited for demonstrating “collaboration through the exemplary technical assistance he provides to both internal staff members and affordable housing developers to guide them through the final steps toward a Certificate of Occupancy.”
• Erika Lafontaine, a recreation program supervisor, was touted as a dependable multi-tasker. “Erika was given a new location, in addition to, a new task. Erika has taken over the concession stand at Highland outside of her programming task, taken over 12 new staff under her wing in the attendant realm, and adjusted to a change in facilities all at once,” her citation read.
• Nate Do, IT specialist, was cited for being a “go-to person for a lot of technical questions other team members have.”
Largo offers teachers discounts
LARGO — The city is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week, May 8-12, by offering Pinellas County teachers one free live performance at the Central Park Performing Arts Center and a buy-one, get-one free round of golf or footgolf at the Largo Golf Course.
Teachers must present a voucher provided by the city of Largo at the time of purchase. Pinellas County school officials may request a digital copy of the voucher by contacting Communications@largo.com to share with their teachers.
Clean Recovery Centers open rehab
LARGO — Clean Recovery Centers has opened a facility in Largo that will offer medically supervised detox.
“The new Largo facility is unique from other Clean Recovery Centers’ locations as it is a smaller, more intimate setting, and will offer medical detox treatment services only,” said the company’s president, Nicholas Cuneo.
The Largo center is where clients begin their path to recovery, receiving 24-hour care for the first few weeks of treatment. Clients will transition to other Clean Recovery Centers in the area to complete a full spectrum of substance use disorder and mental health treatment services.
For more information, contact Clean Recovery Centers in Tampa at 888-386-8654 or www.cleanrecoverycenters.com.
Luncheon tickets on sale
LARGO — Tickets are on sale for the May Luncheon and Show set for Thursday, May 18, at the Largo Community Center.
The theme is “Give My Regards to Broadway.”
Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Lunch, dessert, and entertainment are $14 per person.
Tickets can be purchased at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Rd. For more information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
HCA Largo gets a safety ‘A’
LARGO — HCA Florida Largo Hospital has received an 'A' grade from the Leapfrog Group for the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems that hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
Grades are updated in the fall and spring.
To see HCA Florida Largo Hospital’s full grade details, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.