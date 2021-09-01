LARGO — Anastasija Zolotic’s journey from attending an afterschool taekwondo class in Largo to becoming a gold medalist in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer reads like the plot of a Disney movie: overachieving athlete overcomes odds and ignores naysayers to reach the pinnacle of her sport.
But comparing Zolotic’s story, from being just another student at Dennis White’s U.S. Best Taekwondo Center on Seminole Boulevard to becoming the first American women to win a gold medal in taekwondo, to a fairy tale would be selling the 18-year-old’s accomplishment short.
In place of movie magic, Zolotic’s path to the peak was paved by sheer determination, hard work and skill. She overcame injuries, including a serious wrist surgery, an age disadvantage by being the youngest in her weight division and catching COVID-19 twice to make it to Tokyo, where on July 25 she defeated Russian Tatiana Minina, 25-17, to earn the featherweight division gold medal. Although Zolotic did recently admit that her life has felt very Disney-like since her record-setting victory.
“I was overwhelmed on the plane ride back from Europe when someone recognized me,” Zolotic, who goes by Ana, said by phone in mid-August from the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, which she returned to after taking a European vacation with her family following the games. “I was nervous and scared. When we landed people were waiting and asking questions and I’m thinking, this is not normal!”
Zolotic’s life may never be “normal” again. According to her mom, Dragana, Ana’s unique athletic ability and unwavering drive to succeed was evident from an early age.
“Her dad loves sports, so it was always a normal thing in our house,” said Dragana, who moved with her husband and two daughters from St. Pete to Largo when Ana was 3. “They started exploring taekwondo when she was 5 and we started looking for places to train, and we picked the school because it had an aftercare program where they picked the kids up after school, and that was pretty convenient for us.”
Dragana said around five years ago they knew Ana was destined for greatness because “she has a lion’s heart, she will fight anybody, but she’s also a smart fighter.” And Ana proved her parents and coaches right by racking up medals in several prestigious competitions, starting with a silver at the 2014 Costa Rica Games at age 10 and culminating with a gold at the Junior World Championships in 2018.
According to White, it was Zolotic’s love for the sport that separated her from the pack of hundreds of kids he trains every year.
“We get a lot of talented kids, but one thing that was unique about her is she loved Taekwondo,” White said from his facility at 380 Seminole Blvd. near Largo Central Park. “A lot of other talented athletes we see also love basketball or some other mainstream sport, but she stuck with it, and you see the result.”
White, who has been teaching taekwondo to kids for 35 years, said a small percentage of his students display the amount of talent and determination as Zolotic, “but you just never know which one is going to achieve greatness. Obviously, this is our first student who has won Olympic gold, but every year we have national and international champions. But you never know who is going to suddenly get that inspiration. I think most successful, talented athletes can look at a time or an event and say, that’s when it clicked for me, and I’m sure Anastasija had that, as well.”
Indeed, Zolotic said she used a pair of “heartbreaking” early losses to fuel her desire to succeed.
“I think I realized I’d make it to the Olympics when I was in Juniors because I lost twice and at the time it was super heartbreaking,” Zolotic said. “So, I used it to motivate me even more.”
Motivation plus talent often equals championships. But the question is, what’s left to achieve, and how much motivation can be left in the tank now that Zolotic has captured the highest medal in her sport?
Turns out, the answer is plenty.
“I won a Junior World Championship, but I’ve yet to win a Senior world Championship, and that’s next year,” she said, adding she “hasn’t won a Grand Prix gold medal yet, just the bronze,” so add that to her checklist. She also plans to compete in the Paris World Games in 2022, and she said she is already “itching to get back to training.”
In the meantime, Ana is adjusting to being treated like any movie star or star athlete, including throwing out the first pitch at the Tampa Bay Rays game on Sept. 5, being honored by the Largo City Commission on Sept. 7 and having a wall of photos dedicated to her at her former school, Pinellas Prepatory Academy. Oh, and being a positive role model for fellow young athletes.
“One of my former teachers switched to an all-girls school and she asked me to come in and speak to the younger generation and I definitely want to go and do that because that’s what I work for,” Zolotic said.
“I’m 18 years old but even when I’m 28 years old I still want to be an influence on younger athletes because I was a younger athlete, and it’s difficult and there’s a lot of pressure and a lot of work. That’s why I want to be a positive influence to people and put my goals and achievements out there. I want to be an image people look at and say yeah, if she could do it, if she pushed through this, who’s to say I can’t do it just because people tell me I can’t?