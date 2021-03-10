LARGO — The diving tower at Southwest Recreation Complex has had its ups and downs over many years, but city officials may be giving the structure some TLC so it can be used again.
Mayor Woody Brown said he believes the commission frequently looks for things that makes the city better, unique and a community of choice.
"I think this is something (that) … sets us apart from any other city on the west coast of Florida," he said.
He added that the city has done little maintenance to the tower in 37 years.
Several representatives of aquatic teams and others urged city commissioners March 2 to repair and reopen the platform. It was shut down about a year ago at the same time the Southwest Pool was closed due to COVID-19.
"The tower was not reopened as staff has concerns with the safety of the tower," said Matthew York, city public works director.
The estimated repair cost is between $135,000 and $200,000. Commissioners asked staff to provide more firm numbers on the costs to repair 37-year-old platform as well as the costs to demolish it.
Cracks and fissures in the surface of the concrete along with rust were among the defects found in previous structural evaluations performed by consultants.
About a half-dozen citizens addressed the commission in support of saving the platform.
Amy Wotovich said she has been a member of the West Florida Lightning Aquatics Dive Team for 10 years and will be continuing her diving career at Harvard University this fall.
Platform diving opened doors for her to compete in 13 national championships, she said.
"The tower has been absolutely pivotal to my success as a diver," she said.
Her father, Steve Wotovich, said the team’s meets have a tremendous economic impact on Largo restaurants and hotels.
Bill Walker, past president of USA Diving, said he has judged diving events all over the world.
"This tower is a gold mine for the city of Largo. It really is. It's unique. It's not owned by a university. The public can get in and dive," he said.
Walker said he has strong reason to believe that diving groups will contribute 25% up to $30,000 to the city of Largo for renovations to the tower.
Commissioner Eric Gerard said the total maintenance on the tower over the 37 years has been painting work and the installation of a spiral staircase.
"For such a unique piece of construction and such a unique piece of equipment, it's surprising we haven't done more," Gerard said.
He doesn't expect to see the platform pay for itself, but expects it to get used more.
"I'd like to see some serious examination about what we can do to get more utilization out of it," Gerard said. "For at least as long as we have this pool."
Responding to questions from commissioners, Recreation, Parks and Arts Director Joan Byrne said not many diving contests were held before the tower closed, adding that divers use the platform for warming up for events.
The last time there was competition involving the tower was 2014, she said.
Commissioner Donna Holck asked if there were a way to promote the pool to bring in more aquatic teams for training. Bryne said city officials have reached out to county tourism officials, who recognize that Southwest Pool has the only diving platform in the area.
"But to date not much has come out of that," she said.
Southwest Pool in its best years has recouped about 30% of its expenses for diving, swimming and related activities, she said.
"I don't know of a competition pool anywhere that really is self-sustaining," Byrne said. "There may be some. I'm not aware of them."
Parking is inadequate for competitions, Bryne said, noting that the city gets complaints about parking for regular meets at the pool, which is located on Vonn Road.
Commissioner John Carroll said he would like to get hard numbers for the cost of the repairs that show the difference between that and a demolition project.
Commissioners were mostly in favor of maintaining the structure, but Carroll also wants supporters of the dive platform to keep their commitment to contribute funds to any renovation work undertaken.
In Byrne's defense, Carroll was skeptical about marketing in terms of helping bring in teams to pay for the costs of events.
"It's a maintenance issue, but I don't want to sit here and think that Joan is going to go out and print out a bunch of brochures or market this thing and suddenly its' going to be a money maker. Because that's not true," Carroll said.
Commissioner Michael Smith noted that Dunedin saved an entire park, referring to the recent collaborative effort among governments and private donations to buy 44 acres of land off Keene Road and Virginia Avenue.
If there are only two city-owned diving platforms in the state, "I say it's a gold mine, if we market it properly," he said.
Commissioner Jamie Robinson said if Largo has one of only two diving platforms, it would seem that the platform would attract people from outside the city to use it.
He said he doesn't think the city needs to "make a profit on everything we do," adding that he believes it is a worthwhile project to make the dive tower usable.
About 12 people attended the meeting that night. Others commented on the issue by email or other forms of communication.
Commissioners said they appreciated citizen's input. Staff was asked to keep the public informed on the status of the project.
"We have had several people in here tonight. It's the most people we have had in here in a year," Robinson said.
In other news
• Brown said there is a positive case of COVID in his family and he was in isolation. Consequently, Robinson, the vice mayor, ran the meeting that night.
Brown will be attending meetings virtually for the next 14 days, he said.
"Everybody is doing OK, but we have to lay low and stay home for the next couple of weeks. Hopefully, it doesn't get any worse than it currently is," Brown said.
• Holck commended Largo Fire Rescue for again having the best possible rating pertaining to fire protection. The Insurance Services Office Inc. establishes the ratings.
"All you citizens let your insurance companies know that you live in a city that has a fire department that has an ISO rating of 1, which is excellent and will actually lower your homeowners policy a little bit," Holck said.
• Commissioners voted to approve development standards for the city’s new Tri-City Special Area Plan, which was adopted in December.
The plan area is centered at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Roosevelt Boulevard/East Bay Drive and is approximately 900 acres in size.
The plan is a tool the city will use to coordinate land use and development within the area. It intends to create an attractive, sustainable and economically vital urban destination that incorporates more mixed uses, density and accessibility to multiple modes of transportation, according to Planning Manager Rick Perez.